Highlights Kobbie Mainoo's contract with Manchester United is set to be extended by new owners, INEOS.

Mainoo has displaced key players, gained a starting place in first team, and is involved with the England senior squad ahead of EURO 2024.

INEOS have offered Mainoo increased salary and add-ons, positioning him as a face of their new project.

Manchester United haven’t had much to shout about on the pitch in recent weeks - though there could be some brilliant news off it , with youngster Kobbie Mainoo’s contract set to be extended by new owners INEOS with the club in talks to extend his deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Displacing the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and even Casemiro at times, youngster Mainoo has made a first-team spot his own at Old Trafford, which has seen him involved in the England squad ahead of EURO 2024. His rise at Old Trafford has been nothing short of sensational and that is set to continue with the offer of a new deal.

Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United Contract Latest

Mainoo has had a sensational rise into United's first team this campaign

According to Romano, United are ‘pushing’ in talks to extend his deal after initial discussions with his entourage in February. INEOS - backed by new minority-owned Jim Ratcliffe - want Mainoo to be one of the faces of their new project, and they are said to have offered him a salary increase alongside several add-ons.

"Understand Manchester United are now pushing in talks to extend Kobbie Mainoo’s contract by this summer after initial discussions in February. INEOS want Kobbie to be one of the faces of the new project. New deal would see salary increase for Mainoo + several add-ons."

Mainoo has long been talked about in Manchester United youth circles, but it has been this season that the prodigy has seen his breakthrough into the first team with a spell of appearances starting in the festive period.