Manchester United are in ongoing talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, with the German side demanding £42.5 million for the defender, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

De Ligt has fallen out of favour at the Allianz, starting just 16 Bundesliga games in the 2023/24 season. The likes of Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae have leapfrogged the Dutchman in the pecking order, and new boss Vincent Kompany sees him as surplus to requirements.

With United in the market for a centre-back this summer, having failed with a £35 million offer for Jarrad Branthwaite, they've turned their attentions to De Ligt. The former Ajax man is said to be 'keen' on a move to Old Trafford, meaning only an agreement on a fee and structure of payments are in need of negotiating in order for the deal to come to fruition.

United are in Talks with Bayern Over De Ligt

The Bundesliga outfit value him at £42.5 million

Since bursting onto the scene in Ajax's remarkable 2018/19 season, De Ligt has struggled to establish himself in Europe's elite leagues. A spell at Juventus produced mixed displays, before completing the switch to Bayern in 2022 for €77 million, where he has been described by sporting director Christoph Freund as being "world-class".

Two years and 73 appearances later, the Netherlands international could be set for the third big money move of his career, with a transfer to United gathering pace.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth revealed more on the nature of the Red Devils' negotiations with Bayern and says that all parties want the move to happen. He said:

"Talks are ongoing between Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich want £42.5 million, plus performance-related add-ons. That would be the start of their negotiation. "Of course, United aren't going to go straight in and say, here's the money. They will try and negotiate on that fee and hopefully meet at a compromise between what United are prepared to pay and what Bayern Munich want. It seems now that there's a willingness from all parties to get a deal over the line, particularly because Bayern Munich are moving on to other targets themselves."

It appears an agreement is getting close, although the deal being completed may be delayed by the player's involvement in the Euros with the Netherlands, who are set to face Turkey in a Quarter-Final on Saturday.

INEOS are eager to supply Erik ten Hag with a new central defender this summer, and with the pair having worked together at Ajax, have identified De Ligt as the perfect man to bring to the north-west. The 24-year-old could develop into Lisandro Martinez' long-term partner at Old Trafford.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat De Ligt Martinez Appearances 22 11 Tackles Per 90 0.97 1.67 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 0.69 Clearances Per 90 3.38 3.61 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 3.89 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66 0.56

United Also Looking at Left-Backs

Reguilon is a player of interest

Once a new centre-back is acquired, United may move on to strengthening the left-hand-side of their defence. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggled with injuries last season, forcing Diogo Dalot to often be deployed on his weaker flank, so adding a reliable player in this position will be seen as pivtoal.

In a surprise report, United are understood to be keen on re-signing last year's loanee Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham, according to AS. The Spaniard made just nine league appearances before the temporary spell was cut short, but the Manchester-based side's hierarchy are eager to reunite with the player who impressed in the second half of the campaign at Brentford.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/07/2023