Manchester United are in talks behind the scenes to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, the player's agent has told Africa Foot.

The Cherries forward is establishing himself as a top Premier League forward on the south coast and according to the report, he has now emerged as one of Ruben Amorim's priority signings for the summer transfer window as United look to boost their forward options.

Man United Officially 'Enter Race' for Semenyo

Chelsea also recently enquired for the Ghana star

According to Africa Foot, United have officially entered the race to sign Semenyo and are secretly working on a deal behind closed doors.

The Red Devils are in talks over a deal for the African attacker - described as being an "absolute star" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp - presently, and they are ready to offer £33.5m for his services, although Bournemouth want £42m.

The report adds that INEOS are also considering offering the 25-year-old a five-year deal with the option of a further year, showing their belief in the player for their project.

Chelsea have also made an enquiry for Semenyo, who has been in impressive form in the Premier League in 2024-25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antoine Semenyo has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 28 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season.

Man United Need Help in the Final Third

They also want to sign a new striker

Semenyo would add a versatile option to Amorim's frontline as he has played in a variety of positions for Bournemouth, including on both wings and even as a centre-forward on occasions.

In Amorim's 3-4-3 system, you'd expect the Ghana international to either fill one of the roles behind the main striker or maybe even as a wing-back as the likes of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho have adapted to play in.

How Semenyo Compares to Man Utd Forwards in 2024-25 (Premier League) Semenyo Fernandes Diallo Garnacho Zirkzee Appearances 29 28 22 28 29 Goals 7 8 6 4 3 Assists 4 9 6 1 1 Shots per game 3.6 2.7 1.8 2.2 0.9 Key passes per game 1.3 2.4 1.8 0.8 0.4

United are also looking to add a new centre-forward to their squad with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres among the names linked - Fabrizio Romano confirmed the latest on the club's interest in the Napoli striker in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter on Friday.

