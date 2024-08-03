Highlights Manchester United are in talks for Federico Chiesa, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, as he seeks a move to the Premier League.

Chiesa has been troubled by persistent injuries, and has stalled in negotiations over a new contract with Juventus.

United are potentially in the market for another attacking player.

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs that are holding talks with Federico Chiesa's agent over a potential move for the Italian, according to La Stampa.

Chiesa has endured an array of frustrating injury-plagued seasons, but did manage ten goals in 37 appearances for Juventus last season. The winger is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Old Lady, and negotiations over a fresh deal to keep him in Turin have stalled.

As a result, the player's representative, Fali Ramadini, has initiated talks with United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham about his client. Neither of the four have made a substantiated effort to sign the 26-year-old yet, leaving his future uncertain, although United are said to be in the market for another wide reinforcement, and could turn to the former Fiorentina man.

United Looking at Chiesa

The versatile forward has struggled with fitness issues

Born in Genoa, Chiesa joined Fiorentina at the age of ten. Developing through the Florence club's academy, the forward enjoyed his breakthrough campaign in the 2016/17 season.

Thriving across four seasons for I Viola, the Italy international left Tuscany for Serie A giants Juventus in 2020, where he has since developed into one of the league's most dangerous attacking players - he has been labelled as "unstoppable" by Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini. However, several set-backs through injury have stalled his development, and now the partnership with the Turin side that had promised so much is expected to be broken.

Chiesa - who earns £180,000-a-week including bonuses - is keen on a new challenge and, according to La Stampa (via Sport Witness), is interested in a move to the Premier League. United, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs, have expressed interest, all engaging in discussions with Ramadani about the potential conditions of a deal.

Given his contractual situation, Juventus are likely to facilitate a move for their star winger, looking to avoid losing him for nothing next summer, and may be willing to let him go for a cut-price. Tottenham had been the most heavily linked, although this move has been thrown in doubt as Chiesa is demanding a move to a club that can offer him Champions League football.

United may not be able to promise this, but the allure of joining the prestigious club, combined with effective persuasion from the Red Devils' hierarchy, could help them land the Euro 2021 star. Given Marcus Rashford's form issues, Antony's continual under-performance and both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund lacking experience, adding a profile of Chiesa's calibre could be hugely beneficial to Erik ten Hag's squad.

Chiesa's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 9 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.03 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 2.21 Expected Assists Per 90 0.23 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.43

United Likely to Sell McTominay

Fulham want the Scot

Before adding to their squad, United may need to sanction a few major sales in order to reinvest. It's growing increasingly evident that Scott McTominay is a player who could garner a significant fee, with several different clubs said to be monitoring the Scot's situation.

Fulham have emerged as the likely suitors, and are reportedly 'convinced' they can sign the midfielder, valued at £40 million, after completing a deal for Emile Smith Rowe. The Cottagers lost Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, and Marco Silva has identified McTominay as an apt replacement. The 27-year-old netted seven Premier League goals in 32 appearances last season.

Related Noussair Mazraoui Set for Man United Medical According to reports, the Moroccan is set to become Erik ten Hag's third signing of the summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/07/2024