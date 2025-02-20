Manchester United could seek the return of a former youth star into their ranks in the coming days, in the form of Angel Gomes - with reports stating that the Red Devils are in the race for his signature once his contract at Ligue 1 side Lille expires at the end of the season.

Gomes shot to prominence after making his England debut under Lee Carsley back in September, with the diminutive midfielder putting in great performances for the Three Lions across the international breaks in Autumn - and with clubs chasing his signature, that could lead him to a return to Old Trafford after being called a 'magician' by BBC Sport.

Report: United in Race to Sign Angel Gomes

The Red Devils could see a return for their youth product

The report by TBR Football states that United aren't completely out of the race to sign Gomes, and despite being 'yet to push ahead' with an offer for his services, they're firmly interested in their former youth star.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =15th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =4th Through Balls Per Game 0.2 1st Match rating 6.52 20th

Barcelona are thought to be leading the chase for the Canadian, though Gomes is considering his options given that his Lille contract is set to run out in the summer - and a return to the Premier League, and Old Trafford, is possible.

Clubs across Europe have shown interest, but his previous time at United could be worth its weight in gold, with Gomes having begun his career in the Red Devils' youth setup as a five-year-old, before leaving for Lille when he was 20 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes has four caps for England's senior squad, making his debut just days after his 24th birthday.

United legend Roy Keane previously praised Gomes after his endeavours for England back in October, with his assist allowing Jack Grealish to score vs Finland - and the Irishman labelled the Carrington product as having 'quality', stating on ITV:

“Yeah, a real bit of quality. A brilliant goal. If we saw France or Spain scoring a goal like this, we’d be praising him [Gomes]. But, yeah, nice and patient. “Here England, Gomes obviously - just do what you do, pass it forward, and he just seems to wander in there. This last piece, honestly, I think [is] pure quality, lovely."

Gomes played 10 games for United, though he left for pastures new - and after recording 29 goal contributions in 133 games for the French side from the centre of midfield, he has been an astute purchase.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

