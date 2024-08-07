Highlights Manchester United are confident of signing both Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer.

Both players agreed to five-year deals over the last few months, and United remain in talks with Bayern, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United also remain in contact with PSG over a potential deal for Manuel Ugarte, in other news.

Manchester United are "increasingly confident" of securing a double swoop for Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer, with both players having agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

United have been chasing defesnive reinforcement all summer, having agreed to keep Jonny Evans around for another year and also bringing in Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, and have maintained firm interest in the duo from Bavaria all summer.

Romano reports that United have agreed personal terms with both players, and that negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs as to a fee that will secure their swaps to England, and United are growing in confidence as to getting a deal done.

The Italian claims that both players have agreed on five-year contracts at Old Trafford, with De Ligt having been waiting since June for an agreement between the two clubs, and with Mazraoui having come to an agreement with United in July.

De Ligt, Mazraoui waiting for agreement

The defensive duo have both agreed to join Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have both been options for Manchester United over the duration of the summer, with both players keen on an Old Trafford transfer.

There have been bouts of stalling amongst the negotiations between United and Bayern Munich, however, with Romano reporting that the Bavarian heavyweights have rejected bids from United for both players.

Speaking on the deals, the journalist gave GIVEMESPORT the latest update:

"The negotiation is ongoing between Manchester United and Bayern, and they [United] already had a bid rejected, but they are increasingly confident because they have an agreement with both players, for a five-year contract plus option for both of them, and they absolutely want to join Manchester United. "De Ligt has been waiting since June, and Mazraoui's agreement was reached in July, so both players are giving total priority to Manchester United."

Following the summer departures of Raphael Varane and Willy Kwambala, and also considering the hefty injury problems Manchester United suffered in defense last season, back-line recruitment has been a top priority this summer.

However, as both Bayern and United continue to talk terms over De Ligt and Mazraoui, it seems only a matter of time until they manage to secure their new men.

Ugarte Talks Not Over for United

The Uruguayan midfielder has also been chased this summer

A potential deal for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is not over and done with just yet this summer, as the Red Devils remain in contact with the French giants over a potential transfer, according to German journalist Florian Plettenburg.

With PSG keen to move the holding midfielder on and with United keen to reinforce their options in the center of the park, a deal taking Ugarte to the Premier League has been discussed for the majority of the summer, yet the two sides have so far struggled to come to an agreement as to a fee.

With a report from David Ornstein perhaps detailing that a chance at a deal is coming to a close over the past few days, Plettenburg reports that the two clubs remain in contact, and that a deal may not be dead in the water just yet.