Highlights Manchester United could be undergoing a "change" in their transfer policy following INEOS' arrival at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover could lead to the sales of academy graduates which include buy-back and sell-on clauses.

Man Utd could focus on selling fringe players to generate funds for potential new additions in the 2024 summer transfer market.

Manchester United could have seen a “little change” in their transfer policy regarding academy graduates following INEOS’ involvement in matters at the club, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth discusses recent developments at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has seen some of his younger prospects leave the Red Devils permanently during the 2024 winter transfer window, with the club desperate to remain within the Premier League’s limits on profit and sustainability.

Man Utd endured a tumultuous first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season and hope to see evidence of a turnaround in their fortunes following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival as a minority shareholder in the club. The Manchester giants are running out of time to close the gap on securing next season’s Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Man Utd’s sale of young talent this winter

Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of Manchester United, of which he could own 25%, is expected to be ratified by the Premier League in early February. The English businessman beat competition from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, with the latter interested in having complete ownership over the club.

However, Man Utd claim that the Qatari never proved he had the financial power to complete the deal, pushing the club toward Ratcliffe. The 71-year-old chairman of INEOS was present at Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on 14th January.

United are yet to sign anyone during the 2024 winter transfer market but have already sold several academy graduates. Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, with the La Liga outfit having a €20m (£17m) option to sign him permanently. The Red Devils will also hold a €35m (£30m) buy-back option until the summer of 2026, with a sell-on clause included as well as this.

United have also sanctioned the sale of Mateo Mejia to the same club, who has left Old Trafford for free, given his contract was due to expire in the summer. The Premier League outfit also hold a 25% sell-on clause for the former Colombia U20 international to protect themselves should Sevilla sell him on for a significant profit.

Hannibal Mejbri stats vs midfielders in Europe's big five league, UCL & UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.23 94 Expected assisted goals 0.19 92 Shot-creating actions 4.05 91 Progressive carries 2.20 86 Progressive passes received 5.78 95 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 18-01-24

Dharmesh Sheth - Academy graduate sales could hint at INEOS ‘changes’

Sheth has been interested in seeing the sales of Mejbri and Mejia this winter. However, he believes Man Utd are still looking to develop through the academy, given Alejandro Garnacho's and Kobbie Mainoo's progress. The Sky Sports reporter hints that it could be the start of a period of small changes following INEOS’ arrival. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's very interesting what Man Utd are doing just now because many academy graduates are starting to leave the club. That doesn't mean that United aren't giving chances to their youth players because you only have to look at the likes of Garnacho and Mainoo, who have established themselves in the first team at the club. They have been given their chance, but for whatever reason, ten Hag has said they won't get the opportunities they'll probably want and that it'll probably be best for all parties if they move on. If they can perform well, then United have inserted sell-on and buy-back clauses to cover themselves. “When it comes to selling in recent memory, they haven't been very good at it. So, is this the start potentially of a little change at Manchester United, whereby they're trying to get the most out of every player they've got and, most importantly, financially to bring in money as well?”

Man Utd transfer news, including Anthony Martial development

Manchester United look set to continue to sanction departures for fringe players wherever possible during the 2024 winter transfer window. The Red Devils are looking to generate funds which could enable them to bring in further additions, though these may have to wait until the summer market.

According to The Daily Mail, United striker Anthony Martial has been told to train independently and will only be selected if he improves his fitness. The Frenchman reportedly hasn’t been involved with first-team training since picking up a sickness bug last month, preventing him from appearing since the side’s 3-0 home defeat to AFC Bournemouth in December 2023.

The decision for Martial to train alone is not a disciplinary matter but more reflective of his desire for individual regimes for players building up match fitness. The 28-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and is expected to leave for free in six months. Man Utd could listen to offers if they receive any for the centre-forward before the winter window’s deadline on 1st February.