Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover of Manchester United is already having an impact, with CEO Richard Arnold leaving the club after 16 years.

Transfer dealings are already ongoing, with Jadon Sancho set to go back to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

If appointed behind the scenes, Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell may have a significant role in the transfer market for Manchester United.

Manchester United are in the process of a takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, and with the January transfer window now open, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has spoken to GIVEMESPORT on the impact they will be having in the market.

Back in November, it was reported in the media that Ratcliffe was close to acquiring a 25% stake in the Manchester club, and on Christmas Eve, United announced that they have reached an agreement with the chairman of INEOS regarding a deal. However, a deal is yet to be fully completed due to needing regulatory approvals including from the Premier League.

With the winter window in full flow, United are yet to make any new additions, but moves are still occurring at Old Trafford, which begs the question, who is making the decisions? The supporters at Old Trafford will be desperate to see reinforcements arrive through the door before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Ratcliffe is already making an impact

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe was eager to implement changes at the club in regards to the leadership structure, with a reshuffle in the background expected. The first major alteration saw CEO Richard Arnold heading through the exit door after spending 16 years with the Manchester outfit.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m All fees according to Transfermarkt

The Red Devils have endured a difficult few years, partly down to failing to spend their money wisely, which Ratcliffe will undoubtedly be looking to change. Despite the takeover yet to be ratified, transfer dealings are already ongoing, with Jadon Sancho set to head back to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

However, on the incomings front, it's a little quiet over on the red side of Manchester. Perhaps, the Red Devils are waiting to bring in the right people behind the scenes before making any rash decisions. It's understood that Ratcliffe wants to bring Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth and former Southampton man Paul Mitchell to the club. The aforementioned duo are likely to be heavily involved in the transfer market if they are appointed behind the scenes, so United fans may have to be patient when it comes to new signings arriving through the door.

Dharmesh Sheth - Ratcliffe involved in dealings

Sheth has revealed that in any transfer deal that happens, INEOS will have to be consulted despite a takeover yet to be officially ratified. The Sky Sports reporter adds that when they signed that agreement, the transfer strategy was relayed to them and as a result, they will have a say in what happens during the January transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"So just going back to INEOS with regard to any kind of decision that gets made, even though the deal hasn't been formally ratified, they would have to be consulted about any deal that happens. I'm told that when they signed that agreement, even though as I said it hasn't been ratified, the transfer strategy was relayed to them. So, they would have had a say in what will be happening in this January transfer window."

Erik ten Hag has four-man striker shortlist

The Athletic recently reported that bringing in a new centre-forward is a priority for the Manchester club with Anthony Martial described as 'unreliable' and Marcus Rashford being out of form. Rasmus Hojlund has also found things difficult in the Premier League so far, so further competition in attack could be necessary.

The article names four players who could be on United's shortlist during the January transfer window - Bayern Munich duo Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, and Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. However, none of the deals are going to be straightforward for various reasons.

Muller recently signed a new contract with Bayern while Choupo-Moting has played second fiddle to Harry Kane this season as backup making 19 appearances. Timo Werner now appears to be on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan, while Guirassy is bound to have a host of suitors due to his low release clause.