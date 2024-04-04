Highlights Ornstein says The Telegraph report about Manchester United having no head of fitness at the club is concerning.

30 United players have been sidelined at some point this season, with only Newcastle having more (32).

Ornstein expects Sir Jim Ratcliffe to address the issue with a matter of urgency at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has been without some of his major summer signings in only his second year in the Manchester United hotseat. During an injury-hit campaign, which included the loss of Mason Mount and £72 million striker Rasmus Hojlund, United find themselves without much hope of back-to-back top-four finishes.

Following his arrival from ‘Big Six’ rivals Chelsea, Mount sustained an injury at the start of the season which kept him out for over a month, before suffering a calf problem which ruled him out for a further four months.

Hojlund has missed roughly a month of action himself with separate muscle injuries, and David Ornstein has delved into the root of the problem at Old Trafford.

David Ornstein Reacts to Claim Around Man Utd injury crisis

Only Newcastle United have endured more injuries than Erik ten Hag’s side this season, and speaking to Sky Sports News’ Back Pages podcast, Ornstein credited The Telegraph reporter James Ducker’s insight into the club’s horrific situation concerning injuries.

He said: “Few are better connected on the patch than James Ducker, so we should pay attention when reading his stuff, and it does give a lot of insight into what is a really concerning situation. I think it’s 30 individual injuries that have kept players out for a game or more over the course of the season. Only Newcastle is worse than that with 32.

“A review has taken place, or maybe it’s continuing to take place, on what has gone wrong, how they can improve things. They’ve got a new doctor there or head of medicine in Gary O’Driscoll who came from Arsenal. He only started in September so clearly, he’s got a lot of work on his hands.

The following list details United’s current injury list and when each player can be expected to return.

Player Injury type Potential return Lisandro Martinez Calf Saturday, May 4 - v Crystal Palace (A) Luke Shaw Thigh Saturday, May 11 - v Arsenal (H) Victor Lindelof Thigh Saturday, May 4 - v Crystal Palace (A) Anthony Martial Groin End of season Altay Bayindir Muscle strain Thursday, April 4 - v Chelsea (A)

Man Utd Need to Make Changes With Fitness Staff

Ornstein expects it to be another area Ratcliffe improves with urgency

Ten Hag has had to deal with a plethora of injuries so far this campaign, and Ornstein said the problems “cannot go on” and are “unacceptable” for a club like United.

Ornstein added: "In the James Ducker piece it says that Manchester United don't have a head of fitness at the club, which strikes me as being a bit concerning, and that INEOS may well be looking to bring in a performance director. I think that is one of many areas that Manchester United need, and probably will, look to address with a matter of urgency because it's just not good enough and it's really inhibited Ten Hag."

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Premier Injuries - Correct as of 04/04/2024.