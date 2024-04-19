Highlights Ten Hag is expecting Harry Maguire to be fit for the FA Cup semi-final tie against Coventry City this weekend.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an injury update ahead of his team's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City. The two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (April 21), with kick-off at 15:30 BST.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ten Hag confirmed that he expects Harry Maguire to return this weekend, despite the defender not having trained at all this week. It is unclear whether fellow centre-back Jonny Evans, who has also been out injured, will be back in contention for the Coventry game or not.

United have been struggling with defensive injuries in recent months. Maguire, Evans, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have all been missing in recent weeks. That's seen the likes of 19-year-old Willy Kambwala stepping up into the first team fold.

Martinez, Varane and Lindelof are all not expected back until next month, with Shaw due back before the end of the season. It's unclear when Tyrell Malacia is expected to return.

Erik ten Hag Confirms Maguire Return

It's a huge boost for Man Utd

Ten Hag was asked for an injury update on Friday afternoon, and confirmed that United will have three players returning to the fold at Wembley. As well as Maguire - described as "majestic" by Red Devils legend Peter Schmeichel - midfielder Scott McTominay and winger Anthony will be back in contention for a starting spot in the FA Cup semi-final.

"Antony and Scott [McTominay], I expect them to be back. We have some problems, Harry [Maguire] struggled with a small injury against Bournemouth. He didn’t train this week so far but he’s now back on the pitch and I think he’ll be available for Sunday."

United Frustrations Understood

Ten Hag says he understands that there are frustrations around United's form and how they have done this season. The Dutchman admitted he and his team are "frustrated", but pointed to good performances against Liverpool and Chelsea as demonstrations of what his team are capable of.

He said: "Yes, of course we want to win every game so when we don't win we are disappointed. We are frustrated but we know also we can beat the best teams. We drew twice against Liverpool, we beat them in the FA Cup, we played very good against Chelsea.

"When we play to our levels we can achieve really high highs. Last season was last season. We want to achieve every season, we want to win trophies, we have a big opportunity. We are in a semi-final but it's a huge challenge."

He also confirmed Garnacho has apologised for liking social media posts that criticised Ten Hag. The manager said: "Alejandro is a young player. Has to learn a lot. He has apologised for it and we move on."

And on FA Cup replays being scrapped from next season, he commented: "It's very sad for the British football culture but it is also inevitable. It's due to the overload in the schedule, that's dictated by FIFA and UEFA."