Manchester United defender Leny Yoro was absent from their latest training session ahead of Bodo/Glimt on Thursday evening, according to journalist Simon Stone.

Yoro recently returned to first-team training and was battling to make the squad against Ipswich Town at the weekend. The French defender failed to make Ruben Amorim's squad, but he has been working his way back to full fitness.

The youngster only moved to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, but he suffered an injury in pre-season which has meant he's been unable to make his competitive debut yet. Yoro appeared to be edging closer to making his full return to action, but there's a chance he may have endured a setback.

According to journalist Simon Stone, both Yoro and Jonny Evans were absent from training ahead of their clash with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday evening...

"No Jonny Evans or Leny Yoro. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are there."

In more positive news, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have returned to training after both spending a spell on the treatment table, with the defensive duo missing the game against Ipswich at the weekend. Amorim may have two defenders in Yoro and Evans unavailable, but it's a boos to see Martinez and Maguire return.

Amorim was forced to utilise Noussair Mazraoui in a centre-back role against Ipswich due to his lack of options in defense, so having Maguire and Martinez available ahead of the weekend is a huge boost. The Red Devils face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League followed by Everton at home in the Premier League this weekend. Journalist Simon Peach later reported that Evans and Yoro were missing due to taking part in 'recovery work' rather than any fresh injury blows.

Yoro is coming off the back of a long-term fitness problem, so United are clearly managing his workload in order to avoid any other setback. Evans was fit at the weekend and started against Ipswich, but at the age of 36, it's not going to be easy for the experienced defender to train every single day and play twice a week.