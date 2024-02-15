Highlights Luke Shaw was substituted during the Aston Villa game due to a potential injury, raising concerns for Manchester United.

Victor Lindelof had to fill in as a left-back in Shaw's absence, which is far from ideal for the team.

Ten Hag has now provided an update, confirmed that Shaw is a doubt for the Luton Town game.

Manchester United recently defeated Aston Villa away from home with an impressive 2-1 victory at Villa Park, but some disappointing news from the game was that Luke Shaw was substituted due to a potential injury, and it's now been confirmed he's a doubt for the Luton Town game.

With Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also unavailable, Erik ten Hag was forced to utilise Victor Lindelof in an unfamiliar left-back role after Shaw was brought off, which is certainly a far-from-ideal situation for United. With a game against Luton coming at the weekend, United fans will be desperate to see the former Southampton defender named in the starting XI when the teamsheet is released.

Speaking after the Aston Villa victory, ten Hag confirmed that Shaw was brought off as a precaution and United weren't willing to take a risk on the England international...

"Was precaution, Luke Shaw, he gave some messages about complaints. We know his history with too many injuries and we couldn't go into the risk. [It was a] very important game, but we can't miss him for six weeks."

Given Shaw's injury problems in the past, it was certainly a sensible decision to act with caution. However, his previous issues will have been a cause of concern for United supporters heading into the Luton game, and they will be desperate to see him in action for the Red Devils. Ten Hag, in his latest press conference, has now provided another update on the defender...

"Yes, he is doubtful for the weekend, but we are positive he can make it. He came out as a precaution. I think it was the right decision and we are working until Sunday."

The Dutch manager certainly hasn't ruled him out, but being named in the starting XI does appear to be unlikely. Ten Hag will have to figure out what is the best route to go down in terms of potentially replacing the defender.

Luke Shaw - Manchester United 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =16th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =2nd Tackles Per Game 1 =13th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 12th Clearances per game 3.4 2nd Match rating 6.72 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 15/02/2024

Related Scott McTominay 'determined' to save Man Utd career Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has come under scrutiny at times, but he's a player capable of producing something special.

Ten Hag has limited replacement options

With Shaw potentially unavailable, the next question is, who fills in at left-back? In his press conference, ten Hag also confirmed that Wan-Bissaka will be out for an additional few weeks after picking up an injury in training, with Malacia also unavailable.

Diogo Dalot has often featured at left-back this season, but that leaves a hole on the right-hand side of defence. Sofyan Amrabat has been utilised as a makeshift full-back once or twice, but it would be an unfamiliar role for a player who has hardly featured of late. Lindelof could be the player to step up to the plate once again.