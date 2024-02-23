Highlights Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks, in a big blow to the club's Champions League push.

Erik ten Hag will be disappointed as the key player will miss Fulham's visit to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Hojlund's absence leaves a gap in the Red Devils' lineup ahead of several important fixtures.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has sustained a muscle injury that could keep him out of action for between two and three weeks at Old Trafford, the club has confirmed.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome Fulham to the Theatre of Dreams ahead of their Premier League clash tomorrow but will be without one of their most important stars.

Erik ten Hag had hoped for no new injuries before the Cottagers' visit as United aim to close in on a spot in next season's Champions League. Hojlund has become a key player for the Red Devils in recent weeks, and his absence will come as a blow for the Manchester giants.

Hojlund blow for Man Utd

The striker is set for a short spell on the sidelines

On Friday afternoon, Manchester United confirmed Hojlund would be sidelined for two to three weeks due to a muscle injury sustained this week. The Red Devils have been in excellent form in recent weeks, with the 21-year-old hitting his stride since the turn of the year.

United confirmed the signing of Hojlund in a deal worth £72m from Atalanta in August 2023. The Dane arrived in Manchester unfit after sustaining an injury in pre-season training but eventually made his debut in September 2023.

Despite goalscoring antics in the Champions League, Hojlund struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and wouldn’t find the back of the net in his first 14 appearances in the top flight. However, a late winner in a 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day would spark a run of form that has seen him bag seven goals, all coming in each of his last six games.

Head coach ten Hag has been quick to heap praise on the Denmark international following his upturn in form (via The Guardian):

"We recruited him on his character. I knew it was strong. He can really perform under stress, and that is something you need as a Manchester United striker. He doesn’t get nervous or lose confidence. He has a lot of confidence, and I’m sure he will score even more. "He needed support, but he kept calm. He was unlucky at the start. You see, he’s a fighter; he keeps going. There are many areas where he can improve, but his scoring ­ability is clear."

However, Hojlund's latest setback will come as a frustration to the striker and ten Hag, who will have been hoping for another goalscoring appearance for Fulham's visit to Old Trafford tomorrow.