Highlights Erik ten Hag has provided a positive injury update on Hojlund, Wan-Bissaka, and Maguire, who are all back in training ahead of crucial FA Cup clash.

The key trio have been unavailable in recent weeks.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a fitness update on his squad ahead of a crucial clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup this weekend, including some positive news about Rasmus Hojlund.

Harry Maguire was recently named in Gareth Southgate's England squad despite being on the treatment table over the last few weeks, missing important fixtures for the Red Devils. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hojlund have also both been unavailable, and United supporters will be sweating on their fitness ahead of the game.

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, and Hojlund to Return

Speaking before United's FA Cup tie with Liverpool, ten Hag has provided a positive update on the fitness of key trio, Hojlund, Wan-Bissaka, and Maguire...

"We had a good week. The players you mention (Hojlund, Maguire and Wan-Bissaka) returned on the pitch, partly at the start of the week and today they had a session and are all training. I think [they will be fit to play]. Tomorrow we have one session. We have to see how they recover from this but it looks good."

Hojlund has been a major miss for the Red Devils in attack after an impressive run of form before his injury. Wan-Bissaka being ruled out over the last few weeks has meant Diogo Dalot has remained at right-back, despite the Portuguese international usually covering for Luke Shaw on the left, meaning Victor Lindelof has been utilised in an unfamiliar full-back role.

Maguire's return will also be a huge boost for the Dutch tactician, with ten Hag now starting to see the injury crisis improving at Old Trafford. The former Ajax boss has seen a host of his squad unavailable throughout the season, and considering the importance of the FA Cup tie against their North West rivals, United will be desperate for as many fit players as possible to be in the squad.

Mason Mount and Tom Heaton Also Return

The Injury Situation at Old Trafford is Improving

Ten Hag has also discussed the fitness of both Tom Heaton and Mason Mount. Altay Bayindir was recently ruled out of the Liverpool fixture due to injury, so having Heaton available as a backup option to Andre Onana will be important.

Speaking to the media, ten Hag said...

"Tom Heaton is back as well, also very good. Mason Mount trained all week with us, he had some full sessions with us, so it's looking good."

After this weekend, United don't play again until 30th March, so it will allow their returning stars to continue building up their fitness over the next few weeks, especially those who won't be joining up with their respective countries on international duty. Even if the aforementioned players aren't fit enough to start and play 90 minutes, it's a huge positive for ten Hag as we head towards the business end of the season.