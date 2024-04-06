Highlights Manchester United suffered a heartbreaking loss to Chelsea which saw their defensive injury crisis worsen.

The Red Devils could now be without Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans against Liverpool on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag was already short of defensive options following injuries to Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

Manchester United's season has gone from bad to worse after squandering a stoppage-time lead to Chelsea on Thursday evening in an enthralling 4-3 loss at Stamford Bridge - and the hard times haven't stopped there, with reports confirming two more names have been added to his ever-growing list of injured stars.

A last-gasp equaliser for Brentford at the weekend - after United had taken the lead themselves in stoppage time - already had question marks looming over Ten Hag's head, and Cole Palmer's last-gasp brace in west London condemned the Red Devils to just one point from their last two games, despite leading in the 96th minute in both of them. It's been a challenging year for the Dutchman and Champions League football is all but out of sight; though he hasn't been helped by injuries.

Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were all out of action for the trip to west London, meaning that United had to field a depleted back line against Mauricio Pochettino’s side. But with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both leaving the field of play with injuries, it now leaves the club down to their bare bones in defence - and Ben Dinnery has addressed the situation ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Liverpool.

A tough season is set to get worse for Erik ten Hag amid his defensive injury woes

Ahead of a huge north west derby against the Reds, Ten Hag will have to utilise a threadbare squad in what will be Jurgen Klopp's last outing against United in the Liverpool dugout; making their opponents the favourites in what is a huge clash in terms of both the title race and the hunt for European football next season.

Ben Dinnery, founder of website Premier Injuries, gave an update on Ten Hag's current predicament heading into the North West Derby at the weekend. He posted on X: "Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be sidelined for at least a month, but Ten Hag said it was too early to know the extent of the injuries suffered by Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans after they were forced off at Stamford Bridge."

If the duo are out for over a month, that will rule them out of almost all action for the season - at least until the final few weeks of the season and the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City at Wembley, in which they will get the chance to face one of Manchester City and Chelsea in the final should they beat the Sky Blues.

The Red Devils are going through somewhat of a defensive crisis at present

Right-back seems to be the only position in which Ten Hag has a settled choice. Diogo Dalot is the first-choice at present, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka offers a suitable backup in any case - so at least in that department, the Dutchman has nothing to worry about.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, United's first-choice stars on the left-half of defence, have only featured in four Premier League games together this season

Harry Maguire is one of the names that we know is likely to play at the weekend. He started at centre-back against Chelsea and has come into the first-team on a permanent basis recently, though who his centre-back partner will be is unknown. With Martinez, Varane and Lindelof all out of action, there could be a need for youngster Willy Kambwala to partner the England international in the heart of defence, and whilst Casemiro or even Scott McTominay may be called upon at certain points, the duo are needed higher up the pitch and that will spill into Ten Hag's decision making ahead of the crunch clash.

Wan-Bissaka is, however, the leading choice at left-back. Shaw has been in and out of the side whilst Malacia hasn't featured in a single minute all season, and though he is a naturally right-sided defender, he did complete a full 90 at Stamford Bridge in midweek - completing an incredibly makeshift back four.

Related How Manchester United Could be Banned From Europe in 2024/25 Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment in Manchester United means the Red Devils may not be allowed to play in Europe next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-04-24.