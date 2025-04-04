A Manchester United insider has revealed that Mason Mount could face up to six months on the sidelines. The concerning news comes just days after the English midfielder made his first appearance for the club since December 2024, coming off the bench in United’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Mount’s brief return to Premier League action had sparked hope among fans that he might finally feature more regularly under Ruben Amorim. However, the 26-year-old’s luck since his £55 million move from Chelsea in 2023 has continued to falter.

Despite the potential for another extended spell out, the club is said to view the situation as a necessary step in ensuring Mount returns fully fit. The United hierarchy is now focused on finding a way to get the best out of the 36-cap England international once he recovers.

Why Mason Mount Faces 6 More Months on Sidelines

He is being sent to a private clinic in Switzerland

According to X account @Unitedscout, the club are looking to send Mount to a private clinic in Switzerland in an attempt to prevent his reoccuring injury from returning. The account states (see the full post below):