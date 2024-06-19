Highlights Manchester United are targeting Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier this summer.

Beier's impressive season, in which he netted 16 goals, has attracted interest from European clubs like Liverpool.

United consider Beier as a potential alternative to the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David.

Manchester United are interested in signing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier this summer, as an alternative to the likes of Ivan Toney and Joshua Zirkzee, according to Manchester World.

Beier burst onto the scene in the 2023/24 season, scoring 16 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions as Hoffenheim secured a place in Europe. This impressive campaign has sparked interest from a host of European clubs, including the aforementioned United, as well as Liverpool.

According to Manchester World, the Red Devils are keen to add a striker to their ranks this summer, as they look to provide increased competition for Rasmus Hojlund, after the departure of Anthony Martial left this area of the pitch depleted. While Toney and Jonathan David are said to be on the club's shortlist and with David Ornstein confirming a deal is being explored for Zirkzee on Tuesday evening, Beier has been identified as a potential alternative to these targets.

United Target Beier

The north-west club are in the market for a striker

Emerging through the Hoffenheim academy, Beier enjoyed his breakout season last year, leading the line for die Kraichgauer as they secured a sixth place finish in the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old - described as being "very, very fast" by journalist Christian Falk - hit 16 goals in the German top flight, having failed to surpass seven league goals the season before whilst on loan in the country's second division for Hannover 96.

Reports in March suggested that Liverpool executive Michael Edwards was monitoring Beier, and that the player has a €30 million release clause. Now, however, the striker is said to be the subject of interest from the Merseyside club's rivals, Manchester United, with Tuttomercato reporting that he could now cost €40 million (£34 million).

Back in March, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that Beier could leave Hoffenheim this summer, with many of Germany's top clubs said to be looking at the player. However, with few concrete links to the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, United may sense an opportunity to pounce and sign the bright prospect, if they opt for a cheaper alternative to some of their other targets.

Despite signing Hojlund for a fee in excess of £70 million last summer, the Danish forward looked raw in his first season at Old Trafford, and Erik ten Hag will be eager to add depth to this position to push his current number nine. The likes of Zirkzee, Toney and David could prove to be too expensive, and may demand minutes that reflect a position in the pecking order above Hojlund.

However, with Beier's reported release clause, as well as a possible acceptance of fulfilling more of a squad role, the German may represent a more plausible and convenient acquisition.

Beier's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 16 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 Minutes 3.05 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 0.89

United Also Looking at Defenders this Summer

The Red Devils have been linked to a number of centre-backs

While strengthening forward areas will be a key concern of new ownership group INEOS, based on the volume of rumours linking the club to defenders, it appears reinforcements at the back end of the pitch are also on the agenda.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite was the subject of a £35 million United bid last week, which was predictably turned down. A second move for the Englishman is expected to materialise.

However, if United are unable to land Branthwaite, attentions will likely turn elsewhere. Leny Yoro, who is also a target for LIverpool, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, while 'insane' Portugal central defender Goncalo Inacio is said to be a player of interest.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/05/2024