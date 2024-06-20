Highlights Manchester United's interest in Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee is 'concrete'.

The player's agent Kia Joorabchian is demanding a huge commission fee which could hinder a potential deal.

United have already eyed up alternatives in Ivan Toney and Jonathan David, if they opt not to satisfy Joorabchian's requests.

Manchester United's interest in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is 'concrete', and are in a good position to land the player if they can satisfy his agent's commission demands.

Zirkzee had an exceptional campaign with Bologna, netting 12 times in 37 games as La Rossa secured a place in next season's Champions League Group Stage by finishing fifth in Serie A. After initially being left out of the Netherlands squad for the Euros, the 23-year-old was added to Ronald Koeman's assembly after midfielder Teun Koopmeiners was ruled out with injury.

This impressive season, combined with earning a place in his national team for a major tournament, has prompted widespread interest from a number of European clubs. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan are all said to be monitoring the player, while Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that United's interest is serious, and that a deal is only hinging on negotiations between the Red Devils' hierarchy and the Dutchman's representative, Kia Joorabchian.

United Interest in Zirkzee is 'Concrete'

Joorabchian is demanding a huge fee to facilitate the deal

Zirkzee began his career at Bayern Munich, managing just 17 appearances for the German giants as he languished in the shadows of talisman Robert Lewandowski. In 2022, he made the move to Bologna to play regular minutes, and last season he enjoyed his breakthrough campaign at senior level by leading the line for Italy's surprise package.

Now the striker - described as being an "insane athlete" by analyst Ben Mattinson - is the subject of interest from Manchester United, who are looking to acquire a number nine who can provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

According to renowned Italian journalist Di Marzio, United's interest is genuine and that if the north-west club decide to satisfy the hefty demands of his agent then they will blow other suitors - such as AC Milan - out of the water in the race for his signature.

Super-agent Joorabchian is reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £12.5 million to facilitate a deal between the two clubs, a request which has been described as 'disgusting'. Whether or not INEOS agree to bow to these extortionate demands to secure the services of the player remains to be seen, but it would appear United are the club most likely to do so, and would likely have the resources at their disposal for this to materialise, which Italian suitors may not.

The young attacker may be attracted to the prestige of playing for the Old Trafford club, and the allure of competing with Hojlund - whose first season in England was up and down - could be an exciting proposal for such a bright prospect.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Zirkzee Hojlund Appearances 34 30 Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Shots Per 90 2.74 1.58 Key Passes Per 90 1.4 1.17

United Have a Number of Alternatives to Zirkzee

The likes of Ivan Toney and Jonathan David have been linked

If Joorabchian's demands are deemed too excessive and a move for Zirkzee doesn't come to fruition, the United executives have already identified a number of other potential targets. The Red Devils are supposedly long-term admirers of both Brentford's Ivan Toney and Lille's Jonathan David, while having recently shown an interest in Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier.

While David has been more heavily linked with Tottenham in the past, Toney appears to be up for grabs this summer after Arsenal 'ruled out' their interest in the England striker. Sources revealed to GIVEMESPORT on Monday that Brentford still value the former Newcastle man at £60 million, while United price him closer to the £40 million, a gap in valuations that could present a stumbling block for the deal.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/06/2024