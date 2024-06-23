Highlights Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall excelled for Leicester in Championship, and is attracting interest from Man United and Brighton.

Initial expectations were for him to stay after Leicester's promotion, but recent reports suggest otherwise.

Man United and Brighton are actively pursuing Dewsbury-Hall, with a potential fee of just over £30million speculated.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a name that has been on the transfer mill for quite some time, with the Leicester City star having flourished for the Foxes in the Championship last season. And despite achieving promotion to the top-flight at the first time of asking last season, there could still be a move on the cards for the boyhood Leicester fan - with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United and Brighton are in the mix for his signature.

Dewsbury-Hall was one of Leicester's best players when they suffered relegation to the Championship back in 2023, and he massively stepped up his efforts when the Foxes needed him most having dropped down to the second-tier, with 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 league games to secure an instant return.

Dewsbury-Hall Has Been Linked Elsewhere in the Past

Interest in his signature is not new having excelled last season

His form did lead to transfer rumours throughout the campaign, however Tottenham were one of the names linked with a potential move for his signature with the club having already shopped at Leicester in the summer for James Maddison. With the playmaker enjoying a solid start to life in north London, Dewsbury-Hall - who has described himself as being like a mix of United hero Paul Scholes and Kevin De Bruyne - seemed a sensible buy.

Brighton have also been heavily linked as they look for a young star to come into their team, whilst Brentford were also touted for a move with their English core being key to their success down the years.

Kiernan Dewsbury's Championship statistics - Leicester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 14 1st Goals 12 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Shots Per Game 2 =1st Match rating 7.37 2nd

Leicester being promoted did somewhat close the door to a potential move, and it was initially thought that he would stay at the King Power Stadium to lead the recently promoted side to a comfortable campaign in which they would aim for survival. But Jacobs believes that his talents mean he will still be on the radar of other clubs - with United being one of them.

Jacobs: Keep An Eye on Dewsbury-Hall Man Utd Race

United could look to secure a move for the Foxes star

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that United were on the coattails of the midfielder, who could be available for a fee just north of £30million in the summer - a relative bargain given how well he did last season. Jacobs said:

"Manchester United are looking at a few names in that area. One is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is on Brighton's radar as well and he might be available for £30-35million. Leicester were quoting £45million in January, and the compensation they received for Enzo Maresca helps them be a bit more bullish, as far as PSR is concerned. "But they still may need to settle, so we'll wait and see whether they will entertain an offer for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. But the expectation is that he could be available on the market and for a relative bargain. "So keep an eye on Manchester United and Brighton there."

United Will Need Midfield Reinforcements

A plethora of stars could leave Old Trafford this summer

United are set to lose Sofyan Amrabat in the early stages of the window with his loan spell at Old Trafford set to come to an end, whilst Casemiro has been touted with a move away from the club - and that could open the door for two central midfielders to come to the fore.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that there is interest from the Old Trafford outfit in West Ham United's Edson Alvarez, who Ten Hag knows from their time together at Ajax.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Jamie Vardy scored more goals than Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for Leicester City last season

Dewsbury-Hall is an all-action midfielder who can do everything, but whether he would be the answer for Erik ten Hag is a different question.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-06-24.