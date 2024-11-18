Manchester United have pinpointed left-back as a position in need of immediate strengthening, and are subsequently considering making a move for Chelsea's Ben Chilwell in January, according to CaughtOffside.

Chilwell has been ostracised at Stamford Bridge, with manager Enzo Maresca favouring the likes of Marc Cucurella and Reanto Veiga over the Englishman. The former Leicester City man is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, and has been limited to just a single 45-minute cameo in the Europa Confernece League.

Thus, Chilwell is expected to leave Chelsea in January, with long-time admirers United potentially providing him with an escape route. Ruben Amorim and the Red Devils board unanimously agree that they cannot afford to rely on injury-prone duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for any longer, and thus have shortlisted Chilwell as an option they may explore.

United Interested in Chilwell

He's surplus to requirements at Chelsea

Since joining Chelsea from Leicester in 2020 for £50 million, Chilwell has made just 107 appearances for the Blues. Plagued by persistent injury issues, the 27-year-old will be frustrated by his spell in West London, and given his status within Maresca's squad, will certainly be vying for a way out in January.

It was reported in the summer that United held an interest in signing the England international, but opted to persist with using Diogo Dalot on the left-hand side, after signing Noussair Mazraoui to cover the right. Now, however, Amorim has arrived looking to implement a 3-4-3 formation, which CaughtOffside report has, in turn, reignited their intention of landing Chilwell.

Amorim's system requires natural wing-backs, which the north-west outfit feel they lack on the left-hand side without Shaw. However, due to Shaw's relentless fitness issues, the club want to dip into the market to alleviate their reliance on the ex-Southampton man.

Shaw's England teammate and fellow injury-prone left-back Chilwell - part of the same CAA Stellar agency as Kobbie Mainoo - could be the man to arrive at Carrington in January. Given his standing in Maresca's pecking order, and his hefty £200,000 a week contract, United feel they should be able to land the Milton-Keynes born man for a minimal fee, holding significant negotiating power over the Blues.

Chilwell's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 13 Minutes Played 756 Pass Accuracy 75.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Key Passes Per 90 1.67 Tackles Per 90 1.79 Interceptions Per 90 0.48

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/11/2024