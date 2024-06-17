Highlights Man United are interested in signing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee is in negotiations with Milan, but United could swoop in due to stalled talks.

United are eyeing a different-profile striker to bring in alongside Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The 23-year-old became available this summer after an impressive season in Serie A, helping Bologna reach the Champions League for the first time.

GMS sources understand United have been interested in bringing the Dutchman to Old Trafford for a while, but are facing a short window for this deal to happen.

Zirkzee is currently in negotiations with Milan, but his representatives have been hoping one of the English clubs would join the race for his signature this summer.

Man United and Arsenal are now being mentioned as the most serious destinations as talks with Milan are reportedly stalling.

Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, reportedly wants an additional £12m in add-ons included in the deal for the Dutchman, who has a release clause of £33m.

Milan are unwilling to satisfy those requirements yet, and the doors for Zirkzee’s move to the Premier League are still open, according to GMS sources.

Man United Want a New Forward

Manchester United are keen to add another striker alongside Rasmus Hojlund this summer and are likely to look for a different profile signing who could offer the Red Devils a new way of playing, according to GMS sources.

After Anthony Martial’s departure on a free transfer, United are left with just one senior striker in Hojlund as they maintain an interest in Zirkzee, who is among the candidates.

Sources have revealed to GMS that Zirkzee’s move to Milan ‘really should have been done by now’, but stalling negotiations could provide an opportunity for United.

Arsenal are also being mentioned as a possible destination, but United have shown the most interest in the Netherlands international recently.

Zirkzee, who has been described as a 'complete' forward by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is coming off a fantastic year at Bologna, where he contributed to 16 goals in 34 Serie A outings for Thiago Motta’s side. Last month, he was picked as the league’s best U23 player.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Man United Identify Key Target

Worth up to £70m

Manchester United are seeking to negotiate with Everton over a deal for defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been identified as a key target for this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Writing in his GMS column, Jones suggests United will not be willing to meet Everton’s demands over Branthwaite – the Toffees value him at around £70m – and they intend to spend no more than £50m to secure the deal.

United are aiming to bring in Branthwaite as a replacement for Raphael Varane this summer after the Frenchman departed on a free transfer, ending his three-year period at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-06-24.