Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer.

Yoro's preferred destination remains to be Real Madrid.

United are also in 'concrete talks' to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United are interested in signing 18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro, but are yet to advance in talks to sign the centre-back, who is waiting for Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in fresh names in the first summer transfer window of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s era, as they are targeting young talents with promising potential – including Lille’s Yoro.

The French starlet has emerged as a target for multiple Premier League and European clubs this summer, including Man United and Liverpool.

However, according to Romano, Yoro is still waiting to pursue his dream move to Real Madrid this summer, as he could follow compatriot Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital.

The 18-year-old has only one year left on his current deal with the Ligue 1 side, and he is unlikely to see out his final 12 months at Lille after guiding them to fourth in the league and achieving Champions League qualification.

Lille are reportedly asking £50million for the French prodigy this summer – it remains to be seen if United are willing to spend this much on a single player who may not yet be ready for Premier League football just yet.

Man United Appreciate Leny Yoro

Other clubs are keeping a close eye

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, says multiple clubs are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Yoro’s situation, including Man United:

“The player is waiting for Real Madrid, but other clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation. “Many rumours on Manchester United – they appreciate, they like Leny Yoro, but at the moment, between Leny Yoro and United, there is still not something advanced on player side. “The interest is true, so let’s see if Man United decide to go big on that one.”

Described as the ‘new William Saliba’, Yoro is coming off a superb season at Lille – despite being just 18, he was second in minutes played for Paulo Fonseca’s side in Ligue 1.

Yoro - who has been described as playing at an "insane level" and tipped to be a future 'Galactico' by anaylst Ben Mattinson - is set for a busy summer ahead and could look to solve his future before the Paris Olympics, where he will be representing France after being called up to the squad by coach Thierry Henry.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Man United in Talks to Sign Zirkzee

He is a top target this summer

Manchester United are in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, as reportedly manager Erik ten Hag wants the fellow Dutchman at Old Trafford next season.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils consider Zirkzee a top target this transfer window, as United look to bring in another centre-forward alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

The 23-year-old impressed in Serie A last season, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 34 appearances for Bologna.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-06-24.