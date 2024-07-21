Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as a midfield option.

Manchester United's pursuit of a new midfielder continues, as the club have reportedly identified Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as a potential acquisition, according to James Ducker of the Telegraph.

Zubimendi impressed last season for Sociedad, making 31 La Liga appearances and scoring four goals as the Basque side secured a place in next season's Europa League. The deep-lying playmaker also showed glimpses of quality in his cameo displays in Spain's Euro 2024 winning campaign, promoting interest from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal.

While the Gunners have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old, and supposedly haven't given up on landing him, United have now emerged as a surprise suitor. According to Ducker, the Red Devils hold an interest in the Spaniard, and may move for him if a deal for primary target Manuel Ugarte collapses.

United Interested in Zubimendi

The midfielder has a €60m release clause

Born in San Sebastián, Zubimendi joined Sociedad at the age of 12, and has been there ever since. Rising through the club's academy, he began featuring in the first team prominently in 2020, eventually establishing himself as a pillar of Erreala's side and has been called "world-class" by Gunners left-back and former teammate Kieran Tierney, as well as "extraordinary" by former Barcelona boss Xavi.

Having now made 187 appearances for his boyhood club, a move may be on the cards. Although reports have emerged suggesting he's reluctant to leave the place he's resided in his entire life, the promise of Champions League football and greater earnings may sway him.

Despite the persistent links to Arsenal, United may represent a more likely destination. The north-west club don't have the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard dominating their midfield, with a spot next to Kobbie Mainoo available to be cemented.

United are heavily linked with Ugarte, with the club in talks to sign the £50 million rated star, who has said 'yes' to a move to Manchester. However, like any well-run footballing institution would, sporting director Dan Ashworth will have a shortlist of alternatives if a deal for the Uruguayan doesn't materialise.

The Telegraph suggest that Zubimendi is among the names on this shortlist. The intelligent number six has a release clause of €60 million, a modest fee for a player of his pedigree.

If United were to move for Sociedad's metronomic heartbeat, club to club negotiations could thus be kept at a minimum, with convincing the player to make the switch to the rainy shores of the north-west of England the only stumbling block in a potential deal.

Zubimendi's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.15 Passes into Final Third Per 90 4.61 Key Passes Per 90 0.54 Tackles Per 90 1.66 Interceptions Per 90 1.25

United Could Sign Rabiot

The Frenchman is desperate for the move

While Ugarte and Zubimendi may be the desired staple midfield reinforcements this summer, United are looking to bulk out their midfield cohort. Adrien Rabiot could be brought in, with the former Juventus man available on a free transfer and dreaming of joining the Red Devils.

Rabiot would add experience and ball progression to a middle of the park that looked lacking in these qualities last season. The 29-year-old rejected a new deal with the Old Lady and will be demanding substantial wages in his next move. However, it's understood to be a deal INEOS are keen to get done quickly.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 20/07/2024