Highlights Manchester United are keen on signing Martin Zubimendi, who has a €60 million release clause, to improve their midfield.

Zubimendi may be being eyed as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte, who appears to be the primary target.

The Red Devils are facing potentially losing Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes to PSG.

Manchester United are interested in signing Martin Zubimendi this summer, although they will face competition from Barcelona and Arsenal for his signature, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Zubimendi impressed for Real Sociedad last season, featuring 31 times in La Liga as the Basque side secured a place in next season's Europa League. This, along with his excellent cameo displays during Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, have seen the deep-lying playmaker become the subject of heated interest from many clubs throughout Europe.

Arsenal are said to be considering a move for the 25-year-old, alongside his Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino, while Barcelona have long been mooted as a potential destination for the player. However, United have emerged as an interested party in recent days, as they look to bolster their midfield cohort that could become depleted with a few possible departures.

United Looking at Zubimendi

The player has an affordable release clause

United are looking to revamp a midfield that looked vulnerable last season, that exposed their back-line to the extent that the Red Devils conceded more shots than anyone in the Premier League last season, barring Sheffield United. The club have declined the chance to sign last campaign's loanee Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent basis although he could still end up at Old Trafford this summer. Meanwhile, Casemiro is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer and Scott McTominay is reportedly a target for Southampton and Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag has said that he wants to keep McTominay, but these comments may be used as a smokescreen to hike the price up for the Scot. Regardless of where the prolific midfielder's future lies, it's clear that further reinforcements will be needed in this part of the pitch, with INEOS keen to find a long-term partner to Kobbie Mainoo.

Paris Saint Germain's Manuel Ugarte has emerged as the primary target, having said 'yes' to a prospective move to Manchester. However, negotiations appear to be complicated with the French side, and thus a contingency plan will be in place if a move for the Uruguayan falls through.

Zubimendi is understood to be of interest to United, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that he could be on the list of Ugarte alternatives. The Spanish international has a purported €60 million release clause, making him an affordable option given his pedigree and ability.

The metronomic passer would provide more quality on the ball than Ugarte, having been described by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente as 'one of the best central midfielders in the world' alongside Manchester City's Rodri.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Zubimendi Ugarte Appearances 31 25 Pass Accuracy 85.7% 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.15 4.05 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4.61 4.6 Key Passes Per 90 0.54 0.65 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.15 0.74 Tackles Per 90 1.66 4.65 Interceptions Per 90 1.25 1.86

United Could Lose Sancho and Fernandes

Both players are wanted by PSG

Casemiro and McTominay may not be the only departures from Old Trafford this summer. PSG are supposedly plotting moves for United duo Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes, and have held talks with the pair's representatives over a deal.

Sancho's stint at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season has resurrected his flailing career, while Fernandes' quality still managed to prosper in a below-par team last campaign. Interest in the pair was inevitable and the club's resolve will now be tested, with PSG said to be serious about acquiring both players. However, with United interested in Xavi Simons and, of course, Ugarte, they could use one of these in-demand players in exchange for one of these targets.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 22/07/2024