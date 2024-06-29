Highlights Manchester United are considering Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as his talks with AC Milan are on standby.

Zirkzee could be a potential replacement for Anthony Martial, who left on a free transfer after a disappointing season.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite awaits United's decision as he is keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are ‘informed’ about stalling talks between Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and AC Milan, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Zirkzee, who is a target for the Red Devils this summer, is currently in talks with the Rossoneri, but an agreement is yet to be reached over the commission fee to his agent, Kia Joorabchian.

According to Romano, Milan are in ‘very advanced talks’ with Zirkzee, but the deal is on ‘standby’ as of now.

The Italian football insider suggests United are still keeping their options open as they are deciding internally on striker targets this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side are keen to bounce back after a disappointing season in the Premier League, the worst in club history.

GMS have previously reported that United are targeting signings in five positions this summer, including a new centre-forward as they look to replace Anthony Martial, who departed on a free transfer after the season.

The Frenchman has endured another injury-hit campaign, barely providing any support for starlet Rasmus Hojlund, who finished the season as United’s top scorer in all competitions, with 16 goals.

Man United in Striker Hunt

Informed of Zirkzee’s situation

Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Zirkzee and Milan remain in advanced talks amid interest from Manchester United:

“We know that AC Milan were in very advanced talks, and remain in very advanced talks on the player side, but still no agreement between Milan and the agents of the player on the commission. “So the deal is still on standby between Milan and Joshua Zirkzee. Man United are informed. United are deciding internally, what do they want to do for the striker.”

Zirkzee is coming off a superb season in Serie A – the 23-year-old was instrumental in manager Thiago Motta’s team, registering 16 goal contributions in the league as Bologna finished fifth and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in history.

The Dutch international is now focused on Euro 2024 in Germany but saw no playing time under coach Ronald Koeman in the group stage.

Available for £34m this summer, Zirkzee is now tipped for another career move – only two years after joining Bologna from Bayern Munich, although reports have suggested that agent Joorabchian wants £12m as part of his commission for the deal.

His breakthrough season in Italy saw him scoop the Serie A Young Player of the Year award as he could follow Rasmus Hojlund and become the latest striker signing from Italy for Manchester United.

Often compared to Olivier Giroud and Harry Kane for his style of play, Zirkzee would bring offensive variety to Erik ten Hag’s side next season.

The Dutchman still has plenty of room for improvement and could fit in well with United’s young squad, alongside Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Branthwaite ‘Keen to Join’ Man United

Waiting for INEOS' decision

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United this summer as he awaits INEOS' decision, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GMS.

The Red Devils are currently unwilling to match Everton’s valuation for Branthwaite – the Toffees demand around £70 million for their star centre-back, while United presented an initial bid worth only £43m.

Romano reports that Branthwaite is open to joining United this summer, but his future depends on whether both clubs can reach an agreement.

Related Manuel Ugarte 'Close' to Joining Man Utd from PSG The defensive midfielder could be on his way out of PSG, with United fielding an interest

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-06-24.