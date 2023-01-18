Highlights Manchester United players gave a fantastic interview after beating Chelsea 4-0 in the 1994 FA Cup final.

Denis Irwin, Roy Keane and Paul Ince were among those involved in the interview, which stands in stark contrast to interviews you see today.

United's FA Cup final win was full of incredible stories, including Sir Alex Ferguson's bold prediction and Eric Cantona winning £100 off of Denis Wise.

The way in which football players are media trained nowadays often leads to repetitive answers to the same questions week in, week out. Particularly when it comes to post-match interviews, most stars will avoid saying anything too analytical or controversial, leaving the five minutes dedicated to them sometimes pointless.

There are exceptions to the rule. The likes of Jude Bellingham, James Maddison and Declan Rice have all been willing to show more of their personalities when talking to the camera, something that has endeared them more to fans than their football ability. However, not even those individuals have produced as hilarious an interview as members of the Manchester United 1994 FA Cup winning side.

Second half goals from Eric Cantona, Mark Hughes and Brian McClair handed the Red Devils the famous trophy by their biggest margin of victory since 1903 as they stormed to a 4-0 victory against Chelsea. And in the aftermath, the players couldn't have appeared more down to earth if they had tried in their post-match interviews.

United's Hilarious Post-Match Interview

The likes of Roy Kean and Paul Ince took part

After the final whistle, Denis Irwin, Gary Pallister, Roy Keane, Paul Ince, Brian McClair and Paul Parker were all asked for their thoughts on the game, with many providing some hilarious responses.

In the footage below, the now lovable pundit Keane dug out teammate Pallister for taking too long on the ball in the first-half before being unable to contain his laughter when saying that his side didn't play well despite the dominant scoreline.

"Just pass the ball a bit quicker really. Gaffer had a go at Pally [Pallister] because he was taking too long on the ball."

The usually abrasive Ince opted to take a more humble approach, much to the humour of his teammates. McClair was also in fine form. The Scot, after his late but inconsequential goal, joked that his manager got lucky with his substitutions, suggesting that his introduction was what changed the tide. That is despite the fact that United were already winning 3-0 when he was brought on.

Steve Bruce Reveals Brilliant Sir Alex Ferguson Teamtalk

The defender recounted his manager's genius prediction before the game

Whilst FA Cup finals are usually tense affairs, legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was extremely confident in his side's ability to not only win the game, but to demolish their opponents at Wembley Stadium. In fact, he went as far as to predict a victory by a four goal margin to his players because of one incredible reason, as Steve Bruce recounted:

"All week he went on, Sir Alex: 'We score first against Chelsea, we will win four or five [nil].' It's the FA Cup final, you don't win FA Cup finals four or five – not very often anyway. "I remember asking him when we were walking off the training ground. 'Boss, can I ask you, where do you get that from?' He goes: 'Because Glenn Hoddle is a substitute, he's not got the legs anymore, especially at Wembley, and he'll bring himself on in sacrifice of his defensive set-up. And he'll come on in the middle of the pitch and he can't run anymore, and we'll swamp through the middle."

That's exactly what happened, as United went on to score four goals in the last thirty minutes to complete a domestic double. Cantona opened the scoring with a penalty on the hour mark, before then dispatching another spot kick just six minutes later. Any hope of a comeback was ended a short while later as Mark Hughes added United's third of the day, before Brian McClair compounded a nightmare second half for Chelsea with a 90th minute goal for good measure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United became just the sixth team to complete an English double in the 1993/94 season.

Cantona's £100 Bet With Dennis Wise From Final

The wager was revealed in a hysterical team bus interview

The hilarity continued as the team departed Wembley on their team bus. Ferguson could be seen raising the trophy to the fans, but another shocking revelation was the bigger story.

Superstar Cantona revealed that one of his opponents, Chelsea's Dennis Wise, placed an interesting wager with the maverick during the game. The United forward stated that Wise bet £100 that Cantona would miss from the penalty spot. The Frenchman tucked the ball away, and confirmed that the Blues defender did indeed pay up. Who knows why Wise decided to bet against one of the best Premier League strikers of all time.

Known for his hairdryer treatment, Ferguson was in a more playful and positive mood while being interviewed. The revered Scottish manager showered his assistant, Brian Kidd, with praise before giving him a big kiss on the forehead and wrapping his arm around him. You will rarely see scenes like these in the modren game nowadays.