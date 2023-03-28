Manchester United's potential investor Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani will push with 'everything he's got', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are up for sale and they could be backed by Qatari investment in the near future.

Manchester United takeover news - the latest

Sky Sports recently revealed that Sheikh Jassim submitted a new bid to purchase United, which is said to be 'highly competitive'.

The Qatari-based bidder isn't the only party involved in the process to purchase the club, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS also submitting a revised bid last week.

With certain deadlines for interested parties to submit offers, it's been a chaotic period for United fans. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the process has been 'chaos'. He said: "Confusion is an understatement, it sounded like chaos. There was the 9pm deadline and there were a lot of parties who claimed that they put their revised bids in."

It's understood that Sheikh Jassim is hoping to persuade the Glazers to sell, by offering to host NFL games in the Middle East. The current United owners also own NFL side Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What has Jones said about United's takeover situation?

Jones has suggested that Sheikh Jassim will continue to push with everything he's got to complete a deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I keep hearing some people play down his credentials as an owner. But, it's going to come down to the money and it's going to come down to the promise that he can give in terms of investing in this team. That's why we can't take him off the table.

"So, it's an interesting one. I just think that he's going to push this with everything he's got and he's also got a very good PR angle on this, as there are certain media outlets that seem to know every single step of his journey."

What's happening at United?

United fans have regularly held protests to try and convince the Glazers to sell the club and find new ownership.

Despite bringing plenty of success over the years, there has been clear issues at the club under the Glazers.

United have spent over £2billion on transfers, have a wage bill of £178k-a-week per player on average, and have spent £917m on paying lenders, through interest payments alone.

There's no doubt they've spent a lot of money, but it's not always been in the right areas.