Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney during the summer transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the Bees will be forced to charge in the region of £60m.

Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team could be in the market for a new centre forward when the market opens for business later this year. Anthony Martial is set to be out of contract in the summer, leaving United with just Rasmus Hojlund as a natural striker option through the middle of attack. With the duo injured at times this term, ten Hag has been forced to utilise Marcus Rashford in a central role.

Brentford's Toney could be available, but he's likely to attract plenty of interest if the price is right. His contract situation is yet to be resolved, so Thomas Frank's side might be forced to cash in.

Man Utd Showing an Interest in Toney

Toney recently served a ban from football for breaching betting regulations and returned to action in January for Brentford. His performances since the turn of the year led to Gareth Southgate calling him up to the England squad and the 28-year-old scored his first goal for his country at Wembley against Belgium earlier this week. Toney's £20k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, meaning Brentford may have to offload him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

According to HITC, Manchester United are among the sides who are showing an interest in signing Toney this summer. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all been monitoring the England international for the last 12 months, so the Red Devils could face some hefty competition if they decide to make a move. The report adds that ten Hag's recruitment team are looking to sign an experienced striker to provide competition for Hojlund.

Premier League top goalscorers for the 2022/23 campaign Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Statistics correct as of 28/03/2024

It's difficult to judge Toney's producing this term due to spending a significant amount of time away from football, but the number of goals he scored last term in a Brentford side who are fighting towards the bottom of the Premier League table is impressive. It's understood that ahead of the January transfer window, Brentford were set to demand in the region of £100m, but with his contract running down, they're no longer in a strong negotiating position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite only returning in January and playing 10 games this season, only three players have scored more goals for Brentford in the Premier League this term.

Dharmesh Sheth - Toney Could Go for £60m

Sheth has suggested that Brentford will struggle to receive £100m for Toney due to his contract situation, with around £60m more of a realistic fee. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Do I expect him to go for £100m? Brentford will want £100m for him, but other clubs will be very, very aware that he's unlikely to sign a new contract. He's entered the final 12 months and they will probably use that to bring the price down. So £100m, probably not. You're probably looking at around the £50m/£60m mark potentially. Ivan Toney will probably be a good deal for all parties then in the end because Brentford will get good money that they can replace Ivan Toney with and they've already started doing that haven't they? They've already looked at other players and already signed players on pre-contracts ahead of the summer, so they're already looking at life after Ivan Toney."

Ratcliffe Eyeing Real Madrid Striker

With the Red Devils set to face competition for Toney, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team will need a list of alternatives if they are unable to convince him to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford. Considering United will likely want to ensure Hojlund develops into a world-class talent, they might consider bringing in someone who isn't going to demand starting every week.

Reports have suggested that United are interested in signing Real Madrid striker Joselu. The 34-year-old is currently on loan with Carlo Ancelotti's side, but there's no guarantee they secure him on a permanent deal. Joselu's priority is to stay with Madrid, but he could still be available this summer.

