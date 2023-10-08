Highlights Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain following a public spat with head coach Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view on how he can be reintegrated into the squad.

Red Devils head coach, Erik ten Hag, had a public spat with the ex-Borussia Dortmund man last month.

Man Utd news – Jadon Sancho

Sancho has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since he arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. The England international was a coup for the Manchester giants after impressing for Borussia Dortmund during his time in the Bundesliga. The Red Devils splashed out £73m to bring Sancho to the Premier League, who had been on the books of Manchester City as an academy prospect.

But life has been difficult back in England for the 23-year-old. He has struggled to recreate the form he displayed in Germany, producing just 18 goal contributions in 82 appearances.

Sancho was absent from Manchester United’s matchday squad when they faced Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 3rd September. The Red Devils lost 3-1, with ten Hag asked why the London-born star was absent from the stadium. In response, the Dutchman claimed that Sancho hadn’t performed to the levels required in training, hinting there was more to his absence than his below-par form. Sancho hit back with a now-deleted post on X, saying:

“Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is [sic] completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into. I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair!”

The winger also added he respects the coaching staff’s decisions and would fight for the badge, regardless. Later in September, Manchester United released an official statement, revealing that Sancho would remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, awaiting the resolution of a squad discipline issue.

Sancho was the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq last month, with United seemingly willing to cash in on him. However, Steven Gerrard’s side immediately became aware a deal wasn’t possible, with the Red Devils demanding a £50m obligation to buy clause inserted into the season-long loan deal.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the chances of Sancho salvaging his Man Utd career are slim following the incidents over September.

Jadon Sancho - vs Man Utd Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Rank Average rating 6.25 20th Minutes played 77 24th Key passes per 90 0.3 =20th Dribbles per 90 1 =3rd Pass success rate 82.9% 15th Stats according to WhoScored

Sancho must apologise before reintegration into the first team – Dharmesh Sheth

Sheth understands that Sancho’s return to the squad can only happen if he makes the first move and apologises to ten Hag regarding how he has acted. The Sky Sports reporter also questions whether the Dutchman wants the winger hanging around the squad until the January transfer market. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“January is still a few months away. So, it's not a case of ‘Oh, he can just go in January.’ There's another two or three months until that window opens. Does ten Hag want a player hanging around there who he may feel isn't having the best influence on him and the rest of the squad? Or can they reach a compromise whereby he returns to the squad? But I think, by the sounds of it and all of the information we're getting, that will have to come from Sancho. He must go to ten Hag and approach him and apologise before he can get reintegrated in that first team picture.”

What clubs could be interested in Jadon Sancho?

Unable to work back into the Manchester United squad, Sancho must consider his options heading into the winter transfer window at the turn of the year. The wide man could be the subject of Saudi interest after the Middle Eastern league splashed the cash on several Premier League and European talents during the summer market. United could be more willing to sanction Sancho’s departure for a cut-price fee below £50m, hinting that Al-Ettifaq could still be hovering over his signature.

In June, The Daily Star claimed that Tottenham Hotspur lined up a £50m to sign Sancho. However, the Lilywhites’ capture of James Maddison and Manor Solomon may have rendered that move impossible despite their club-record sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside claimed in August that Aston Villa were considering a late swoop for Sancho as Unai Emery aimed to bolster his forward options. The Spanish head coach secured Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo’s signatures but could do with another body in the squad following Emiliano Buendia’s long-term injury.

