Highlights Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United has been a disaster, and it would be best for all parties to find him a new club.

Sancho's situation is an example of United's poor recruitment strategy, signing players for large fees and wages who struggle to perform at Old Trafford.

A swap deal involving Sancho and a return to Borussia Dortmund has been rumoured, and journalist Dean Jones has explained the complexities of a potential deal.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the 'truth' with GIVEMESPORT in a story linking him with a move back to Borussia Dortmund, which could involve Donyell Malen coming the other way.

Sancho's move to United has been a complete disaster so far and it appears that it would be in everyone's best interests to find him a new club in the near future. Due to his excessive wages, £250k-a-week, it's not the easiest task trying to seek a club who are willing to make that financial commitment.

The England international is a prime example of United's recruitment strategy over the last few years. Signing players for hefty fees on immense wages for players who often struggle to perform at Old Trafford, for one reason or another. Sancho hasn't featured for United for months now, so a departure is looking increasingly likely.

A swap deal involving Sancho has been rumoured

It's been a tricky season for Sancho and he's been completely exiled from the squad over the last few months. Erik ten Hag claimed in a post-match interview that Sancho hadn't been training at the right level and that was the reason for him being left out of the squad against Arsenal back in September. The United winger hit back with a now-deleted social media post suggesting that he'd been made a scapegoat.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would be a 'big issue' if Sancho remained at the club for the second half of the season due to his disagreements with ten Hag and it wouldn't be a good look for the Red Devils. It seems like a departure is now inevitable, and a return to his former club has been suggested.

According to BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk, a meeting is due to take place to discuss a swap deal that could see Sancho go back to Dortmund, and forward Donyell Malen move to Old Trafford when the winter window opens for business. Sancho performed exceptionally during his time in the Bundesliga, hence why United paid such a big fee to secure his signature, so it could be the right move for him to get his career back on track. Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho is loved at Dortmund, and it could be a transfer that brings him back to life.

Jones has suggested that there is truth in the fact that representatives are doing everything they can to find Sancho a route out of Old Trafford at the moment. However, the journalist adds that the likelihood of Sancho returning to Dortmund with Malen coming the other way is extremely unlikely due to how complicated and complex a deal would be. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There's a lot of reports around Sancho at the moment. But there's truth in it in a sense that representatives are trying to make something happen and they're trying to push an agenda and trying to force a transfer. But the actual likelihood of Jadon Sancho going to Dortmund and Donyell Malen coming the other away, that's so complicated and complex that it's just extremely unlikely. They really need to just focus on getting Sancho out and that's obviously where this is all coming from."

Erik ten Hag could sign a replacement in January

Although Sancho isn't featuring for United at the moment, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony have struggled to perform this season, so they could look to add further competition in attack. A report from The Telegraph during the summer transfer window suggested that United were in the market for a new winger, with Sancho linked with a departure during that time.

The Express has also looked at potential targets based on previous interest from the Manchester club. Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman is a player United have been monitoring in the past, and the Bundesliga side could offload the France international in the near future. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is another who ten Hag's recruitment team admire, while Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma is another potential option.