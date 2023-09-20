Highlights Jadon Sancho is reportedly looking to leave the club as soon as January.

The England international has publicly fallen out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Several clubs across Europe and the Middle East could be potential destinations for Sancho.

When Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, it brought an end to one of the most dramatic transfer sagas of all time. United signed the then-21-year-old for £73m and ended their long search for a right-sided forward, with hopes that Sancho could hold the position down for the many years ahead.

However, having now had two full seasons at the club, he has been unable to nail down a position in the first team and has only shown glimpses of the talent we saw in the Bundesliga.

It must be taken into context that Sancho has played under three different managers already at United, although with Erik ten Hag preferring Marcus Rashford and Antony as his wide forwards, and even opting to use the young Alejandro Garnacho from the bench, it is hard to see a future at the club for the 23-year-old.

Sancho recently made headlines, when he took to social media to accuse his manager of saying things that were “completely untrue,” after Ten Hag stated Sancho had been left out of the matchday squad due to unsatisfactory performances in training.

Now, the Daily Star have reported that Sancho wants to leave the club as soon as this January, initially on loan with full intentions to secure a permanent move away in the summer. With a departure looking certain, there aren’t too many clubs with the kind of financial power to sign a player like Sancho, who earns a mouth-watering £350k-per-week at Old Trafford, but here are five of the clubs who could pull off a deal for the Englishman.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Al-Ettifaq

As we have seen plenty of times over the last few years, big-name signings have been a huge target for clubs in Saudi Arabia. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar have all left Europe in favour of the Saudi Pro League, perhaps tempted by the enormous amounts of money being offered. In the case of Sancho, his hefty weekly wage wouldn’t faze the clubs in Saudi Arabia, with Jordan Henderson currently earning just under £700k-per-week at Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ettifaq are currently managed by former England and Liverpool midfielder, Steven Gerrard, and signed several former Premier League players over the summer. Georginio Wijnaldum, Demarai Gray and Moussa Dembele all joined Henderson in heading to the Middle East to work with Gerrard.

It had been reported towards the end of the Saudi league’s transfer deadline that Al-Ettifaq had approached Manchester United over the signing of Sancho, but United’s proposed loan move included an obligation to buy for £50m, which Gerrard’s side were not willing to pay. Whether a fresh bid will be made come January or not, the option to move to Saudi Arabia could become a real possibility for Sancho, should he be unwilling to reduce his wages to move elsewhere in Europe.

Chelsea

Similarly to the Saudi Arabian links, it’s unsurprising to see Chelsea among the names of clubs interested in new signings, having already surpassed a total £1b spent under Todd Boehly’s ownership so far. The West London side were also reportedly targeting Sancho while he was still a Borussia Dortmund player, before he eventually signed for Manchester United.

Interestingly, Sancho has previously been open about his support for Chelsea growing up. Speaking to talkSPORT shortly after moving to United, the Englishman said: “I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can’t lie. Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time.”

Despite no concrete links between Sancho and Chelsea since his move to United, the financial factors wouldn’t act as a barrier, with Chelsea’s free-spending habits over the last twelve months not looking like slowing down anytime soon.

Borussia Dortmund

Of all the clubs capable of securing a move for Sancho on his current terms, Dortmund would perhaps be the most unlikely. However, it is no secret that the 23-year-old has strong affection for the club that gave him the opportunity to make his name in European football.

Sancho joined Dortmund in 2017 from Manchester City, aged just 17. After breaking into the first team, he quickly became recognised worldwide for his huge potential. He left the club after four years, scoring an incredible 50 goals and 64 in 137 games.

Following the recent fallout with Erik ten Hag, reports have linked Sancho with a sensational return to Dortmund, who are willing to offer an escape route from United for the forward. Sancho would have to be willing to reduce his salary drastically for any move to go through, with Dortmund’s current highest earner being Sebastian Haller, who reportedly earns £182k-per-week – just over half of Sancho’s wage at United.

Paris Saint-Germain

French champions PSG are known to have been long-time admirers of Sancho and following the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi, could be looking for long-term replacements in a new-look side. With Kylian Mbappe’s future also still unsolved, the French side could finally act on their interest in Sancho and bring him to Paris next summer.

Especially with current wingers Marco Asensio and Ousmane Dembele being known for their frequent injury troubles, a move for Sancho could work for all parties involved, to reignite his career and be able to fulfil the potential he was on his way to doing at Dortmund. Money also wouldn’t be an issue for PSG, with the Qatari owners never having been shy to spend big on players in the past. Currently, Mbappe is apparently earning a staggering £900k-per-week in France, so retaining Sancho’s salary would have minimal effect on the total budget.

Aston Villa

Perhaps the most unique option for Sancho could be to take a step down in terms of level and work his way back up to the top. It could be done with a move to fellow Premier League side, Aston Villa, who were rumoured to be considering a shock move for the United man earlier this summer after Emiliano Buendia was ruled out for a lengthy period due to injury.

Read More: Ranking every Premier League club by how many long goal kicks they take

Should Villa register concrete interest in Sancho, it could provide a great opportunity to cement himself as a Premier League starter without being under the constant spotlight as a Manchester United player. With an established manager in Unai Emery clearly building a competitive side at Villa Park, Sancho could fit into a strong front three alongside Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins and regain the respects he once had as one of Europe’s brightest talents.