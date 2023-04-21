Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has put 'personal pressure' on Jadon Sancho, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has gone through a difficult time since making his return to England back in 2021.

Manchester United news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho, who is earning £275k-a-week at Old Trafford, signed for the club from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The England international played for Manchester City before making the move to Germany, with the Premier League side failing to give him a regular chance in the senior squad.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that his performances have been frustrating and he's not quite the player he was before he joined United.

Sancho has struggled 'mentally and physically', with talkSPORT reporting that ten Hag gave him an extended break from the side earlier in the season.

The Camberwell-born winger showed signs of improvement after the World Cup break, but he's still not living up to the £73m price tag that the Red Devils paid for him.

With United likely unable to make a profit on the winger, it's in their best interests to try and get the best out of Sancho, and it appears ten Hag is doing everything he can.

What has Jacobs said about Sancho?

Jacobs has suggested that ten Hag is now putting 'personal pressure' on Sancho to try and improve his performances.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that ten Hag still sees that potential in Sancho and Manchester United also know that if they just let him go, then they're not going to make any money off that, rather than giving him time.

"So what ten Hag has done, as I understand it, is put a bit more personal pressure on him to try and incentivise him and man-manage him, to the point where the player is aware that he has to fight for his place.

"So, there's no sort of guarantees on the Sancho front at the moment."

Is there a future for Sancho at United?

As Jacobs mentioned, due to his excessive transfer fee, there has to be, or United risk losing a lot of money on Sancho.

There's no doubt he has plenty of talent, considering how he performed at Dortmund.

Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists for the German club, according to Transfermarkt, so it's now up to ten Hag and his team to get him reaching them levels once again.