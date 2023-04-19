Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is not producing the performances we saw at Borussia Dortmund, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils invested a lot of money in Sancho, but he's yet to produce consistent performances to warrant the price tag.

Manchester United news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho, who is earning £275k-a-week at Old Trafford, signed for United for a fee of £73m, according to Sky Sports.

Since his move back to England, it's not been easy for the London-born attacker, who has struggled to cement a regular place in the United side.

Sancho has started 15 Premier League games this season after only managing 20 starts last campaign, according to FBref.

It's not just on the pitch where Sancho has experienced struggles during his time at United, with talkSPORT reporting that Erik ten Hag gave him an extended break from the side as he wasn't 'physically or mentally' ready to play.

Now, Sancho is competing with Marcus Rashford on the left-hand side, which can't be easy, considering the latter has scored 15 goals and provided four assists this campaign, as per WhoScored.

What has Jones said about Sancho?

Jones has suggested that Sancho isn't the player United signed as his performances haven't been of the level he was producing at Dortmund.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "His performances are a little frustrating. He seems to just take that split second longer to do things than he probably would have in the past.

"I don't know whether it's a hesitation, because he's not as sure of himself as he used to be. I'm not sure if he's just a bit off the pace, but this is not the Sancho of old, it's not the player they bought or the player we used to watch at Dortmund."

How has Sancho performed this season?

As previously mentioned, it's not been easy for Sancho considering who he's competing with and the tough time he's had off the pitch.

The England international has scored four goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this campaign.

Sancho averages a Sofascore rating of 6.79, the 16th best in the United squad.

If Sancho wants to become a regular at Old Trafford, he will have to show more during the odd chance he's given by ten Hag.

With Rashford recently ruled out through injury, the next few weeks could be a chance for Sancho to show what he's made of.