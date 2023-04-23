Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is not expected to be among the first names who could be sold in a summer clear-out, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021 for £73 million, as per BBC Sport, the third-highest transfer fee ever paid for an Englishman behind Jack Grealish and teammate Harry Maguire.

Manchester United latest news - Jadon Sancho

For that investment, however, the club have seen very little in return as Sancho has struggled to recapture anything close to the form that saw him named in the Bundesliga's team of the season in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

On Thursday night, in Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla, Sancho once again failed to make an impression in the starting lineup as Erik ten Hag's side were dumped out of the competition. In fact, he only made it to half-time before being replaced by Marcus Rashford, such were his struggles. United were dumped out 5-2 on aggregate after losing 3-0 on the night.

Jamie Carragher, not one to shy away from criticising Manchester United players, went viral for this tweet following Sancho's lacklustre performance after saying that Antony had done more in six months than his attacking teammate had in two years.

What has Jacobs said about Manchester United and Sancho?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Within Manchester United's clear out, I think there are other names before him that Manchester United will look at first if they want to create squad space, or, of course, bring in any money. So you know, it's there for Sancho still to make a success of his time at Manchester United.

"He is still only 23. This season in the Premier League, he's only played 18 times, has scored four goals and got a couple of assists. So it's not a terrible return. But it's just that inconsistency. And I think that Eric ten Hag sees his potential and is trying to manage the player to just get more consistent performances out of him."

What next for Jadon Sancho?

Despite his worrying performances, Manchester United's significant investment in Sancho means that it does seem unlikely they will give up on the player after only two seasons.

Both his value and confidence are at rock bottom as it stands. Maybe the best step could well be a loan move next season, either back to a top-four Bundesliga team or another team in the Premier League, giving the option for United to reintegrate him back into the team if he performs or recoup more money if they do decide to sell.

That being said, his reported wages of £250,000 per week plus bonuses, according to The Athletic, would mean United would have to be prepared to take something of a hit on that front.