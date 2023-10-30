Highlights Sancho's time at Manchester United seems to be coming to an end, as he has fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag and hasn't been involved with the first team.

Manchester United could soon be in the market for a Jadon Sancho replacement in the January transfer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive internal update on the situation, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho's situation doesn't seem to be improving

It's been a tricky few months for Sancho at Old Trafford and he's failed to even make a matchday squad since September. The former Borussia Dortmund winger missed United's game against Arsenal, and ten Hag was quizzed on his decision to omit Sancho from his side. The Dutch manager criticised his performances in training, telling Sky Sports...

“Jadon, on his performances in training, we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United, and we can make choices in the front line. So, for this game, he was not selected.”

Sancho didn't take well to his manager's comments, hitting back with a now-deleted post on social media, claiming that he's been made a scapegoat for a long time. His reaction certainly hasn't helped his cause, with United releasing a statement saying that Sancho would be remaining on a personal training programme away from the first-team squad for the foreseeable future.

Per The Guardian, Sancho's teammates have urged him to apologise in order to solve the current situation, with the player forced to train with the under-18 squad at the moment. With the former Manchester City academy product so far refusing to apologise, his future at Old Trafford is uncertain, and Italian journalist Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that the coaching staff at United are not happy with Sancho and feel that this could have been solved in September or October.

It's understood that returning to Dortmund, where Sancho has produced his best football, would be his preferred option, and the Red Devils are considering allowing him to leave on loan, per 90min. The difficulty for United and Sancho is that, due to his £250k-a-week salary, it's not going to be easy for any club with a slight interest to justify paying his wages, considering the lack of impact he's made in the Premier League. The English winger is among United's highest earners.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

In Sancho's position, ten Hag may already have a problem due to Marcus Rashford and Antony struggling to produce so far this season. It could have been an area of the pitch that ten Hag and his recruitment team were considering reinforcing, and if Sancho was to depart, United would be even lighter on the wing.

Romano has suggested that United will decide in December in terms of finding a replacement for Sancho. The Italian journalist adds that it happened last year when the club held a meeting to decide on which striker to bring in, and they are now likely to wait until the end of the year once Sancho's situation has been solved. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"That could be the case as it happened one year ago with Wout Weghorst, that kind of deal. But again, at the moment, they have not decided. This is something that they will decide in December. It already happened one year ago that they had an internal meeting involving Erik ten Hag to decide on the target and they decided to go for Weghorst. So I think that could be the case again to meet in December and to decide once they know the situation of Jadon Sancho."

Erik ten Hag may have targets lined up ahead of January

Although Sancho isn't even considered an option for ten Hag at the moment, the poor performances of all of his wingers could force United to bring in a top-level forward. One player who is destined for the Premier League in the near future is Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As per MailOnline, Manchester United are among the admirers of Kvaratskhelia, who could move to England ahead of next season. Although the Red Devils could be in need of a new winger in January, they may have to wait until the summer with the winter window a difficult period to secure targets for the right price.