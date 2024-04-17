Highlights Jadon Sancho "clearly" wants to return to Manchester United this summer.

The 24-year-old has spent the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after a fallout with Erik ten Hag last summer.

Sancho may need INEOS to sack Ten Hag if he does want to return to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

There is plenty of change afoot at Manchester United, and it's set to make for a hectic summer transfer window at Old Trafford. Football chiefs Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox are set to enter the fray, while there are doubts over the future of Erik ten Hag and some of the United players ahead of next season.

One player with an uncertain future is Jadon Sancho. The 24-year-old returned to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in the January transfer window, and does not know what the future holds in Manchester. He has made 10 Bundesliga appearances since January, scoring just once and assisting one.

The Times' Martin Hardy would be "surprised" to see the £275,000-a-week star make a return to Old Trafford, despite the 24-year-old "clearly" wanting to go back to his parent club. It will make for an interesting summer ahead on both sides.

A New Manager Could Change Things

The summer is unclear to many

Sancho could be handed a United lifeline this summer, if a new manager is brought in to replace Erik ten Hag in the United dugout. It's clear that Ten Hag and Sancho have a broken relationship, but the forward could be handed a fresh start under a new boss.

One sticking point, though, could be the fractured relationship he already has with the United fans. Sancho did not show his best form for much of his United career, and the fan base inside Old Trafford will not be willing to forget that in a hurry. So that would immediately give Sancho a mountain to climb from the off, where he to get back into the United first team.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, journalist Martin Hardy said: "Hypothetically, if there is a new manager, the new manager may well say, you know what, it's a clean slate for everybody and might want to look at him. At the same time, he didn't impress the Manchester United fans and there are 75,000 of them. They won't have forgotten about the fact he did not make an impact. So there's a long way back from here, I would still say.

"I think a new manager would want to be seen as part of a new regime, bringing about new players, a new style, (new) everything. So I'd be surprised if that deal was to take place at any point, despite the fact that clearly, he would want to return to Old Trafford."

INEOS Stance on Sancho Exit

If Sancho were to leave United permanently, major investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe would want it to happen on the club's terms. The club have struggled with selling in the transfer market over recent years, for a number of reasons. That looks set to change under INEOS and Ratcliffe.

They will have quite a challenge to recoup anything near the £73million they paid Dortmund for Sancho in the summer of 2021. That could make a sale difficult for United if they're set to stick to their guns and play hardball while selling players. But in this case, they might just have to cut their losses and look to avoid making the same mistakes in the future.