Manchester United aren't expected to be busy in the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has predicted that they could delay their business until the summer.

The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League this season and could do with adding some new players to Ruben Amorim's squad, but the January window is always a risky time to bring in new additions. Selling clubs often charge premiums to allow their players to depart in the middle of the season, with top-end stars rarely available for departure.

Waiting until the end of the season when many players will be looking to move on, with some out of contract, is often where the better value-for-money deals occur.

Minimal January Activity Expected at Man Utd

They could wait until the summer

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has suggested that he doesn't expect it to be a busy January transfer window for the Red Devils. Sheth believes United are likely to wait until the summer to do their business, due to the difficulties in buying top players in the middle of the season...

"January is notoriously a difficult time to do business, both ins and outs, especially because if they're trying to buy top, top-level players, they'll usually be playing for top, top-level clubs, and they'll probably be charged more if they try and buy them in January compared to the summer. So I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see much activity in the transfer window for Manchester United, which is Ruben Amorim's first window in charge. I think the focus predominantly would be in the summer."

Many United supporters will likely be desperate to see new additions arrive through the door in the January transfer window, but spending freely isn't always the right solution. United once again brought in a host of players during the summer, but they are still struggling sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Re-assessing the situation at the end of the campaign could be beneficial, with United unlikely to mount a charge to finish in a strong position in England's top flight.