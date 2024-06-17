Highlights Man Utd's £35m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite has been slammed by Richard Keys.

Everton deemed the offer unacceptable.

Keys has criticised Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'cheap' approach.

Manchester United have identified Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as a potential target this summer, with a £35m bid submitted, and pundit Richard Keys has slammed the lowball offer, suggesting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trying to do everything 'on the cheap'.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new centre-back for the summer transfer window with Raphael Varane set to depart at the end of the month. Branthwaite is a player that United are pushing to bring to Old Trafford, but the Toffees don't appear to be willing to budge on their valuation.

Man Utd Opening Offer Slammed

They offered £35m for Branthwaite

According to a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United submitted an initial offer of £35m to attempt to prise Branthwaite away from Goodison Park. The bid was deemed unacceptable by Everton and they would require a much bigger fee to allow him to depart.

Speaking on the matter, pundit Keys has slammed Ratcliffe's decision to offer just £35m for Branthwaite...

"But Ratcliffe is trying to do everything on the cheap. £35m for Branthwaite? He’s having a laugh and it will bite him."

Jarrad Branthwaite 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Branthwaite Minutes 3,117 Goals/Assists 3/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 Aerials won per game 2.7 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.90

Branthwaite enjoyed a sensational season with Everton, with only Arsenal managing more clean sheets than the Merseyside club in the Premier League. After a season on loan with PSV Eindhoven, the England international returned to his home country and has adapted to life in the top flight with ease.

Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that United could be willing to do a deal for Branthwaite for a fee of up to £70m if add-ons and other incentives are included. A transfer worth £70m up front is deemed unlikely, but the former Carlise defender is considered a priority target for United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made seven or more clearances in six Premier League outings during the 2023/2024 season, with his highest tally of 10 coming during Everton's 1-0 win at West Ham United in October.

Ratcliffe Criticised for Man Utd Decision

Erik ten Hag is set to stay

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Erik ten Hag confirmed that United had spoken to Thomas Tuchel about potentially taking over at Old Trafford, but they've now decided they want to continue with the Dutch tactician. It was a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils who finished eighth in the Premier League, so Ratcliffe and his team considered making a change.

Reacting to the situation, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker has described it as 'extraordinary' suggesting that he's 'never known anything like this'. It must have been a difficult period for ten Hag, not knowing where his future lies, but he does need to show signs of improvement heading into the 2024/2025 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored