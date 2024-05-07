Highlights Jason Wilcox and Jean-Claude Blanc watched Manchester United lose 4-0 to Crystal Palace live on Monday.

The duo appointed by INEOS were pictured looking thoroughly impressed with what they were seeing.

Doubts remain over Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford following their 13th league defeat of the season.

As to be expected following any negative Manchester United result, the social media pile on was quite something when Crystal Palace beat the Red Devils 4-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

This defeat was the largest United have endured this term and with Ten Hag's side sitting eighth in the Premier League and out of the European places – a victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup final presents itself as a last real shot at a Europa League spot.

While there were continued questions around Erik ten Hag's job at the helm, there was also nowhere for the players to hide either as INEOS CEO and Manchester United board member Jean-Claude Blanc was photographed in the stands with the club's Technical Director Jason Wilcox looking very unhappy. Now, an image of United's current fortune circulates, much to the prestigious team's detriment.

Wilcox and Blanc Watched on at Selhurst Park

Snapped at full time, both men had faces like thunder as they bore witness to an uninspiring Manchester United outing. Twitter/X users flocked to the post from @mufcmpb - with many speculating that this latest drab result could be telling of Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased 25 percent of Manchester United back on the 24th of December 2023, while INEOS subsequently took over control of football operations. The Glazer family still remain as majority shareholders.

Monday's bleak showing further reflects that it's going to take more than one season to turn round United's tumultuous era. Whether that includes finding a new manager or a fully blown squad overhaul, drastic changes could be implemented upon the club from above - especially as certain senior figures in the squad look lost.

Casemiro Under Fire for Palace Performance

Another key image of Manchester United misery could be found with Casemiro's struggles on Monday evening as he filled in as a make-shift centre-half.

Once a valued part of a Real Madrid team that went toe-to-toe with a Messi-powered Barcelona, Casemiro won 18 club honours with Los Blancos, including three La Ligas and five Champions Leagues - the Brazilian hasn't hit the same heights in the Premier League and his fall from grace runs near-parallel with his current team. His departure could be a figurehead for change at Old Trafford.

Talking on Sky Sports' post match coverage, Jamie Carragher offered a damning summary of the defensive midfielder's form of late. The former Liverpool defender fumed, "I said at half-time he's (Ten Hag) got to bring Casemiro off". He continued:

"I know he's got kids on the bench but I think Casemiro, deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the [FA] Cup final. "And he should be thinking "I need to go to the MLS or Saudi". I'm deadly serious. He's aging, the people around him, they need to tell him this has to stop. "We are watching one of the greats of the modern time playing in one of the best midfields we've seen who dominated Europe. "Him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields."