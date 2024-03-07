Highlights Man Utd are aiming to appoint Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox in backroom roles.

An additional key role after Ashworth and Wilcox is also being considered, with potential candidates in mind.

Ratcliffe is looking to make his mark at Old Trafford with strategic changes to steer the club in a new direction.

Manchester United are pushing to appoint both Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox in behind-the-scenes roles at Old Trafford, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has provided a fresh update on the situation.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS arriving in Manchester after securing a 25% stake in the club, the group are set to make some major changes. The Manchester outfit have endured a difficult few years and are struggling to see success on the pitch, so Ratcliffe is hoping to steer the ship in a different direction.

Man Utd Want to Appoint Ashworth Then Wilcox

Ratcliffe Considering Adding Another Key Role

Ornstein has now provided an update on United's backroom situation, confirming that there isn't a lot to add when it comes to Wilcox and Ashworth. The Red Devils want to appoint Ashworth before potentially bringing in Southampton's director of football, with the former a more complicated deal to get done.

The Athletic journalist has confirmed that another key role is on the agenda, and the club will have some candidates in mind...

"We understand another key role after that has been on the agenda - and naturally the club will have candidates in mind - but I don't know of an appointment being close. Remember, these are very early days and Man Utd / INEOS will still be studying and discussing the vision, structures, roles, existing staff, new staff, waiting for people to start and plenty more besides... so it might be a while before everything falls into place."

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal for Ashworth, who has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United, is close, while they are expected to also convince Wilcox to join the club. It will be interesting to see what names they have lined up for a third potential behind-the-scenes appointment, but it's safe to say that Ratcliffe is already looking to stamp his authority at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dan Ashworth has previously worked for Newcastle, Brighton & Hove Albion, the England national team, West Brom, Cambridge United, and Peterborough United.

Related Man Utd 'Pursuing' Freedman after Sir Alex Ferguson Approval Manchester United are looking to appoint Dougie Freedman as their new head of recruitment

INEOS Already Eyeing Replacements

A report from ESPN has suggested that Roberto De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate, and Thomas Frank are all being assessed as potential replacements for United manager Erik ten Hag if they opt to make a change in the dugout. The article claims that no decision has been made regarding the future of the Dutch tactician, but it's not a promising sign for the manager if other targets are being considered.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League and their only chance of lifting a trophy this season would appear to be the FA Cup, with the Manchester outfit sitting in sixth place in the Premier League, 19 points behind league-leaders Liverpool. Ten Hag will have to show vast signs of improvement before the conclusion of the campaign if he wants to keep his job heading into the 2024/2025 season.