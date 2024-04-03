Highlights Jadon Sancho's return to Manchester United could hinge on the potential appointment of Jason Wilcox as director of football.

Wilcox previously had a good relationship with Sancho at Man City and could help him rebuild his career at Old Trafford.

Many of Man United's winger options have struggled this season under Erik ten Hag, including Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Jadon Sancho's spell at Manchester United has been nothing short of problematic since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 - but the England international could be set for a new lease of life at Old Trafford should Jason Wilcox be appointed as the Red Devils' director of football, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Sancho joined United with much promise after tearing up the Bundesliga for BVB, whom he signed for from Manchester City's youth academy following a lack of first-team chances at the Etihad Stadium. However, in just two-and-a-half years of Premier League football at the Theatre of Dreams, Sancho mustered up a measly 58 appearances, scoring nine goals in the top-flight - before a falling out with Erik ten Hag seemingly closed the door on his United career.

Having rejoined Dortmund on loan in January, Sancho has somewhat found his feet once again with one goal and two assists in nine games under Edin Terzic and that has seen the club challenge for a Champions League spot once again. But he could find his way back into Ten Hag's reckoning in the coming months should United appoint Wilcox into their setup - given the two worked together at Manchester City.

Jadon Sancho Could Return To Manchester United In The Summer

Wilcox's past relationship with Sancho could open the door to Red Devils redemption

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag could be set for an ‘awkward reunion’ with Sancho if Wilcox does join the United ranks given his relationship with the former academy director.

Up until his move to Southampton last season, the 53-year-old had spent a decade in the City academy setup overseeing the development of the likes of Phil Foden, Sancho, Rico Lewis and more - in which Sancho was one of the first players he marvelled at.

Wilcox - who Saints manager Russell Martin previously said would be "crazy" to leave St Mary's now - has now become the top target to oversee recruitment at United given the murkiness of the Dan Ashworth deal with Newcastle, and the MEN report that the Red Devils have approached Southampton about Wilcox’s availability.

Further reports suggest that United have offered a ‘full year’s salary’ to the Saints as compensation, and that will be good news for Sancho if a deal can be completed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho scored 15 goals and registered 6 assists for Manchester City's under-18 team whilst under Wilcox's guidance

After making his debut for Wilcox’s youth team at the age of just 15, Sancho scored twice early on; which drew praise from the academy gaffer. Wilcox said: "For a young kid playing his first Under-18s football match, I thought he was sensational. I'm really looking forward to working with him because he's a talented boy who works really hard."

The narrative around Sancho’s application has changed since he joined United after being forced to train away from the squad following disagreements with Ten Hag, but Wilcox could offer Sancho a second chance and a huge reason for the Dutchman to integrate him back into the first-team.

Jadon Sancho Could Force His Way Back Into Ten Hag's Plans

Man Utd's current winger options haven't had the best seasons

One key reason for Sancho being able to force his way back into United's team is that their wing options have massively failed to impress this season.

Amad Diallo hasn't been given a full chance in United colours, Antony is a carbon copy of another expensive flop at United with a failure to score in 23 Premier League appearances this season, Marcus Rashford hasn't been at his best on the left-wing; and that leaves Alejandro Garnacho as the only one to have naturally earned plaudits this season.

Sancho's run of games for Dortmund at least means that he is fit to start afresh in the summer, and with a good pre-season under his belt, we could see the revival of an expensive star.

