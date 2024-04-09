Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Jason Wilcox is set to arrive at Manchester United soon.

It follows the news on Tuesday afternoon that John Murtough will be leaving his role at Old Trafford.

There are likely to be more changes in the Man United boardroom with Dan Ashworth still a target.

The wheels are well and truly in motion behind the scenes at Manchester United, ahead of what promises to be a major summer transfer window for the club. While there will be plenty of chatter about the players coming and going from the club, there are solutions to be found upstairs first and foremost.

One of the dominant topics in recent months, and in fact years, has been the need for an established director of football, technical director or sporting director at the club. A key figure, or perhaps two, of that ilk who will come and transform the club's fortunes in the transfer market.

Omar Berrada has already arrived from rivals Manchester City as the new chief executive officer, while Dan Ashworth is set to arrive from Newcastle as sporting director. But he may not be the last new arrival into the football boardroom at Old Trafford.

Murtough Out, Wilcox In at United

Former Man City academy chief Wilcox will be arriving from Southampton

It looks like United have now found one of their men. Southampton's director of football Jason Wilcox has been tipped to join the club for some time, but it now seems the wheels are turning. It comes after the departure of John Murtough was reported on Tuesday.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on his X account after the news of Murtough's departure broke. It read: "Jason Wilcox, coming to Man United as new technical director soon". Romano was quote tweeting one of his updates from April 1, which read: "Jason Wilcox has resigned from Southampton — he’s set to join Manchester United as new technical director! Southampton refuse to accept fee so Wilcox will resign as he wants to join Man United project. Former Man City Head of Academy will be key part of Man United new era."

'Brutally Honest' Admission From Saints Manager

Southampton boss Russell Martin spoke about Wilcox's potential exit over the weekend. It's clear that Martin and Wilcox have a close working relationship at Southampton and that, while a departure is not yet officially confirmed, the manager will be the one who feels it the most.

When asked about Wilcox's possible move to Man Utd, Martin told local BBC radio: "Being brutally honest, the one person this affects the most is me.

"There is still lots going on that hasn't been clarified yet and legally. If he ends up going, which if we're being honest looks likely at this point, then he goes with nothing but good wishes from us all. He has played such a huge part in changing the culture of this club and the feeling around the training ground, he's enabled us to be the leaders that we want to be."