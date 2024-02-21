Highlights Manchester United are making major changes behind the scenes.

Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox are both being targeted as United look to improve their recruitment strategy.

Southampton's Russell Martin dismisses speculation regarding Jason Wilcox moving to United.

Manchester United are making wholesale changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford as they look to steer the club in the right direction, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton's Jason Wilcox is being targeted, despite reports playing down a potential move at the moment.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has recently initiated a minority takeover of the Red Devils, aiming to implement various alterations within the boardroom away in the background. United need to head in a different direction after a difficult few years, with their recruitment being a major problem. Ratcliffe is now looking to bring in the right people behind the scenes.

Erik ten Hag's side failed to bring in any new additions during the January transfer window, potentially due to United looking to make an assault on the market in the summer. The guidance of new figures behind the scenes could help them make better decisions when it comes to future recruitment.

Jason Wilcox a target for United

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United are plotting a move to prise Wilcox away from St Mary's Stadium, but they are yet to make an official approach as it stands. Wilcox is aware of United's interest, but it's unclear whether he'd be willing to make the move up north to join the Red Devils.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt, correct as of February 2024

United will be hoping the appointment of someone like Wilcox can allow them to improve their transfer dealings, with the Glazers overseeing plenty of disappointing signings during their time at the club. The Red Devils have spent a significant amount of money on players who have failed to deliver, and Ratcliffe appears keen to make a change.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Manchester United are also set to make an official proposal to bring Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford in what is set to be another major alteration behind the scenes. The Magpies have officially released a statement confirming that Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave.

Related Dan Ashworth could axe 'selfish' Man Utd stars Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has sent a warning to the current players at Old Trafford with Dan Ashworth set to arrive at the club.

Dean Jones - Wilcox is of interest

Jones has suggested that Southampton's Wilcox is something of interest to the Old Trafford outfit, despite a move being played down. The journalist adds that recruitment is the area that is going to be key. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Recruitment is the area that's going to be most key to this stage of developing what Manchester United are going to be all about for the summer and beyond. Having this new hierarchy in place. One figure that's really missing at the moment is that kind of head of recruitment spot. I don't know whether they're necessarily going to go with that title, but there's somebody missing at the moment. That's the role that Jason Wilcox is being touted for. He is obviously not the only person they've looked at for that role. They continue to have other names available. I know the Wilcox thing has been played down at the moment, but he's certainly somebody that's of interest."

Russell Martin denies Wilcox reports

After United's interest in Wilcox emerged in the media, Southampton manager Russell Martin has spoken about the situation, playing down reports that he could be departing...

"I spoke to Phil Parsons [Southampton CEO] this morning [Friday] and to Jason Wilcox yesterday [Thursday] and I have been told there is absolutely nothing in it by both of them. I think that's all I have got to say about it really. If anything else on it happens in the meantime then obviously I will have other opinions. Jason was the big driver in the ownership group appointing me so he is either really brave or really crazy, we'll see."

Whether Wilcox has confirmed to Martin that he's uninterested in joining the Red Devils remains to be seen, but the Southampton manager appears fairly confident that the former Manchester City man will be staying at St Mary's Stadium.