Highlights Jason Wilcox has left his post as Southampton's director of football amid interest from Manchester United in making him their technical director, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Man Utd are keen to secure Wilcox's services for the 2024 summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

Negotiations between Southampton and Man Utd are ongoing, with the 53-year-old having a 12-month notice period at St. Mary's.

Manchester United's technical director target Jason Wilcox has resigned from his role as director of football at Southampton after an approach from the Old Trafford outfit, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to have the final say on football matters behind the scenes.

Erik ten Hag is hoping to be backed heading into the 2024 summer transfer window, with several key figures in recruitment yet to be appointed. Wilcox has been in his post as Southampton's director of football since January 2023.

Wilcox resigns from Southampton

Man Utd must agree a compensation fee for his services

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Jason Wilcox has resigned from his post as Southampton's director of football. The confirmation follows after Fabrizio Romano initially broke the news on Monday evening.

Reports claim that Man Utd have made a formal offer to meet Wilcox's buy-out clause at Southampton in an attempt to 'ensure' he will be in place to mastermind the Red Devils' 2024 summer transfer window. Crook has revealed that Saints will not release the 53-year-old from his contract until a compensation fee is agreed between the two clubs. Providing an update on X, the talkSPORT reporter said:

"Have now had confirmation Jason Wilcox has resigned. #SaintsFC will not release him from his contract until they have agreed a fee with #MUFC. Has a 12-month notice period as I reported last night."