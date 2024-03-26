Highlights Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in both Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the latter will be better value for money.

Bringing in an additional centre-back could be a priority for the Red Devils when the market opens for business due to the uncertain futures of some of their current crop of defenders. It's been a problem position for Erik ten Hag this season, with veteran defender Jonny Evans featuring heavily throughout the campaign due to injuries for the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Branthwaite and Todibo have both been linked with moves to Old Trafford, and United will have a decision to make in the summer transfer window as to whether to make a serious play for either centre-back. The Red Devils won't want to waste their whole budget on one signing, with ten Hag need multiple areas of his squad reinforced.

Branthwaite and Todibo Linked With United Moves

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, recently revealed that United were yet to offer Varane a new contract. As a result, his future is up in the air at the moment, and he's on course to head through the exit door in the summer with his deal expiring. Evans is also set to depart if the Red Devils don't offer fresh terms, so ten Hag could be left short of options in the middle of defence.

Sources have recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton youngster Branthwaite has emerged as a standout target for United this summer. There is confidence that the England youth international will seek a fresh challenge at the end of the campaign, regardless of whether the Toffees stay in the Premier League. The Manchester outfit have a long-standing interest in the former Carlisle man.

Jarrad Branthwaite vs Jean-Clair Todibo - 2023/2024 stats Stats Branthwaite Todibo Appearances 25 22 Aerials Won Per Game 2.6 1.5 Clearances Per Game 4.2 3.5 Tackles Per Game 2 2 Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1.3 Match rating 6.88 6.93 Correct as of 25/03/2024

Respected reporter Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Nice defender Todibo is a player admired by United. The French outfit are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently acquired a 25% stake at Old Trafford. The Italian journalist expects United to be in the mix for Todibo during the summer transfer window, while they also have Leny Yoro and Antonio Silva on their list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has won more headers in the Premier League this season than any other player aged 22 or under.

Ben Jacobs - Branthwaite More Value for Money Than Todibo

Jacobs has suggested that Everton's Branthwaite could be more value for money than Todibo, despite the 21-year-old defender likely to cost more. The journalist adds that if Nice are set to charge in the region of €60m (£51m), then that might not be of interest to United. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I know there's a lot of talk also about Manchester United and Jean-Clair Todibo, largely because of the Nice links, and he certainly would be less than Branthwaite, but maybe not as good a value for money at €60m. Again, there's concerns over how that type of fee reflects on the books. A lot of people asked me with Todibo, why it would be difficult given that is Ratcliffe negotiating with Ratcliffe effectively, even though he's probably not directly the person in the room. But it's not about who's negotiating with who, it's about fair market value, and any deal for Todibo, should it be done between Manchester United and Nice, would still be done at fair market value. If fair market value with a high volume of suitors is €60m, then again, that's probably not something that Manchester United, without the outgoings first, would want to reflect on their books."

Joao Gomes a Target for United

United could also look to bring in an additional midfielder during the summer transfer window. Sofyan Amrabat was brought in back in 2023 on loan for the season, but he's struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford. Christian Eriksen's future is also uncertain, with the Danish international speaking publicly about his frustration with the lack of game time he's receiving from ten Hag.

According to the Mirror, United could turn their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, with the Red Devils scouting him extensively this campaign. The report suggests that the Brazilian international, who made his debut against England at the weekend, could be eyed as a replacement for Casemiro, with his future also in doubt.

