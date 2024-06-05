Highlights Man Utd targeting Joao Gomes for midfield reinforcement.

Joao Neves deal could be difficult, but he will remain on their radar.

Wolves are eager to retain Gomes amid Man Utd interest while both sides await upcoming decisions.

Manchester United are set to push forward with plans to sign two midfield reinforcements this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, with Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes still among those on their engine room shortlist.

The 20-time English champions may have concluded their domestic season with their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era, but winning the FA Cup final 2-1 against their arch-rivals Manchester City was a silver lining in an otherwise hodgepodge campaign.

What the club get up to in the summer transfer window could determine how they fare in 2024/24, especially with Erik ten Hag’s future in doubt. The Dutchman, despite winning silverware in back-to-back seasons, finds himself subject to an internal review and there can be a new man in his role come August.

Man Utd Eyeing Two New Midfielders, Including Gomes

The futures of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat unknown

A key area that is in major need of a reshuffle is the middle of the park. The respective futures of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat are hanging in the balance and Christian Eriksen’s age proved costly in 2023/24, meaning Kobbie Mainoo is in need of a midfield partner.

GMS sources say that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led regime are looking to acquire two midfielders this summer. In his first season at the club, the 71-year-old minority stakeholder is looking to stamp his authority on the English top flight by adding to their roster. Finding a midfielder to star alongside a world-beating Mainoo will be at the top of their priority list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gomes racked up 2,660 minutes of Premier League action in the 2023/24 campaign - the sixth-most in the Wolves squad.

In March, reports suggested that the Red Devils were ‘weighing up’ a move for Wolves’ 23-year-old and GMS sources have confirmed the Old Trafford side’s previous interest but insisted they are yet to follow up on their early admiration.

At a time when Manchester United are keen to ‘find some value’, Gomes, who is 'going to the top' according to Micah Richards, has emerged as one of the standout options (from the current crop the Premier League have an offer) that they could yet attempt to snare before the transfer window slams firmly shut.

Gomes vs Casemiro vs Amrabat - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Gomes Casemiro Amrabat Appearances 32(2) 24(1) 10(11) Goals/Assists 2/1 1/2 0/0 Tackles per game 3.8 3.3 1.3 Interceptions per game 0.5 0.7 0.4 Pass success rate (%) 83.3 82.6 88.1 Overall rating 6.67 6.97 6.24

Wolves Keen to Retain Gomes

Joao Neves deemed 'out of reach'

Another midfielder that GMS sources confirm Manchester United are keen on is Benfica youngster Joao Neves. However, whether he is attainable as things stand has raised concerns given his age and reported price tag.

Having scouted Tavira-born Neves and his colleague Antonio Silva previously, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the former is likely to remain on the club’s transfer radar for the long term - but he's, perhaps, not a leading target for this summer. That leads the club to narrow their search to Wolves’ Gomes.

For Gary O’Neil and his entourage, they are eager for the twice-capped Brazil international to remain at Molineux for at least another season. Losing such a talented midfielder, also linked with Arsenal, would be a sore sight for the Midlands-based club - and, as such, they are keen to do everything in their might to not lose him this summer.

O’Neil and the Wolves hierarchy, however, are waiting to discover whether interest - particularly from Manchester United - becomes active as that may force them into making a decision on whether it’s time to part ways with the Brazilian or not.

GMS sources have revealed that Gomes’ employers are fully aware of Manchester United’s concrete interest in their midfield gem, who they signed for £15 million from Flamengo, with estimates suggesting that his value would sit around the £50 million mark.