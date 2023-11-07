Highlights Manchester United's poor performances and results have put manager Erik ten Hag under intense pressure at Old Trafford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on Zinedine Zidane's stance on potentially taking the Red Devils hot seat.

Man Utd face Copenhagen and Luton Town in big Champions League and Premier League clashes this week.

Manchester United aren’t currently undergoing an active search for a new manager, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on Zinedine Zidane’s stance on taking the head coach role at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the season in the Premier League, Champions League and the Carabao Cup, with current boss Erik ten Hag likely feeling the pressure.

Man Utd had hoped to build on a positive first season at the helm for the ex-Ajax manager, but the current campaign hasn’t panned out the way anybody at the club would have wanted. Ten Hag must begin to turn the side’s performances and results around quickly or face being another victim of the club’s demise post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag needs results quickly

Manchester United have put in several below-par performances since the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign and already trail several of their rivals in the Premier League. The Red Devils opened the season with fortunate home victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, alongside defeats at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. However, losses to Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Manchester City and Newcastle United in several competitions have placed ten Hag under severe pressure.

United currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, six points off the top four and nine points behind leaders and noisy neighbours Manchester City. The Sky Blues’ recent 3-0 victory at the Theatre of Dreams encapsulated the gulf in quality between ten Hag and Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, United’s following 3-0 defeat to a heavily rotated and injury-plagued Newcastle side in the Carabao Cup further highlighted the lack of confidence at Old Trafford. The result means the Manchester giants cannot retain the trophy they won last season, their first major honour for almost six years.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Carlo Ancelotti and Zidane could take the Old Trafford hot seat and do worse than ten Hag, given the club’s record since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 49 Wins 29 Draws 6 Losses 14 Goals For 70 Goals Against 59 Manager of the Month awards 2 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Jacobs questions how attractive the prospect of the head coach role at Man Utd would be to an incoming coach, given the Glazers’ uncertain ownership and the side’s lack of recent success. The journalist also states that Zidane isn’t necessarily waiting to see how the next few weeks play out for ten Hag. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Regarding other managers, there's no active search at this stage. There's no name like Zidane or another who is waiting necessarily to see what happens. But mid-season, with Manchester United lingering in mid-table mediocrity and out with a whimper in the Carabao Cup, where they were defending champions, it's not an appealing gig. “The first thing any manager would ask is what's happening with the ownership situation. So, Manchester United need to resolve the ownership situation first, and then maybe in early 2024, if results in the next few months don't go ten Hag’s way, at that point, they might have to consider a change. But if they keep changing the manager before they rectify the foundational issues at the football club and sort the ownership situation, providing clarity there, then anyone that comes in will be in the same boat.”

Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

According to a report in The Times last week, ten Hag could be on ‘thin ice’ at Manchester United. The same report claims that Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim could be considered as a replacement for the Dutchman at the helm, whilst Zidane is also in the picture.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United have denied any claims that there has been contact with any potential replacements for ten Hag. Club sources “guarantee” that stories circulating about a new manager are false, hinting that the Dutchman still has time to turn the tide at Old Trafford.

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures

Ten Hag faces two huge fixtures in the battle to save his job and Manchester United’s season. The Red Devils travel to Copenhagen to take on the Danish champions in their fourth Champions League group-stage match. United must secure a victory or face the prospect of dropping out of the continent’s premier club competition before the knockout stages.

On Saturday, Luton Town visit Old Trafford in what represents a must-win against one of the favourites for relegation to the Championship. Anything but victory against the Hatters could leave ten Hag sweating on the future of his job throughout the November international break.

