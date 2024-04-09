Highlights John Murtough stepping down as Man Utd football director, making way for new faces such as Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making major changes at Old Trafford, aiming to steer the club in a new direction after years of mismanagement.

Manchester United football director John Murtough has stepped down and will depart this week, according to The Athletic's journalist David Ornstein.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is starting to stamp his authority at Old Trafford as he continues to make major changes behind the scenes. The INEOS owner wants to steer the club in a different direction after years of mismanagement and a lack of success.

United are hoping to bring in a host of new figures behind the scenes, meaning some of their current backroom team will be heading through the exit door.

John Murtough to Leave Man Utd

Ashworth and Wilcox set to come in

David Ornstein has now confirmed that Murtough will be leaving United this week and he has stepped down as football director. The Athletic reporter has added that Jason Wilcox is set to come in as technical director, with Dan Ashworth arriving in a sporting director role. There is hope that the Red Devils are able to have the incoming duo in place in the next few weeks.

Ornstein also suggests that Murtough himself has decided to step aside and allow the new set-up to take shape, meaning he will head through the exit door after just over 10 years at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe will be hoping that he can get Wilcox and Ashworth into the building as soon as possible as they aim to make an assault on the transfer market later this year.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT back in March that everyone in the backroom team were being judged at the moment, with INEOS looking to evaluate everyone at the club. Ratcliffe and his team will be hoping to make changes from the top down in order to ensure they have the correct people in place to help guide them in the right direction once again.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Wilcox will be joining United soon after resigning as director of football from Southampton. Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United, with the two clubs battling over a compensation fee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Five of the 10 most expensive signings in Manchester United's entire history have come since John Murtough was unveiled as the club's new football director, with the quintet of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro and Mason Mount costing more than £330million in total

Zinedine Zidane Could be an Option for Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has come under scrutiny

United have endured an inconsistent season so far under Erik ten Hag and Ratcliffe might be considering making a change in the dugout at the end of the campaign. With new ownership comes fresh ideas, and INEOS are already implementing wholesale changes behind the scenes.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will almost certainly be on United's list if they do decide to sack ten Hag. There's no guarantee he will be contacted or interviewed for the job, but United will have a host of names ready.

