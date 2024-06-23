Highlights Manchester United could pursue a move for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman for around £45m.

Kilman is sought after by Tottenham and West Ham as well.

United are also targeting Joshua Zirkzee and will pay his £34m release clause.

Manchester United have moved up the list of clubs who could potentially bring in Wolves captain Max Kilman this summer, with the defender likely to move away from Molineux to the tune of around £45m, GIVEMESPORT have exclusively been told by Ben Jacobs.

The former Maidenhead centre-back is wanted by several teams this summer, including West Ham and Tottenham, but the former could be priced out of a move allowing United the chance to make their swoop, according to Jacobs.

Kilman played every minute of every game for Wolves this season and is highly rated by manager Gary O'Neil, hence his hefty asking price.

Kilman is in Demand Across the Premier League

Several teams in England are after the centre-back

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I would keep an eye on Max Kilman, who Manchester United have discussed since April. Even though the expectation is that if he departs, it could be for West Ham and a reunion with Julian Lopetegui, the number that Wolves would sell for could be too much for West Ham, because I'm told that Wolves don't want to lose their captain, but if they do, it's going to be for around £45m. "And it may be that West Ham walk away at that kind of number, opening the door potentially for Manchester United."

Manchester United are not alone in their interest for Kilman, as Tottenham and West Ham are also keeping tabs on him.

Spurs are preparing for the potential departure of January arrival Radu Dragusin this summer, and have already lost Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier in this window, meaning a new option may be needed in the heart of the defence for the north London outfit.

West Ham are also in search of defensive reinforcement, with Angelo Ogbonna departing this summer, and Kilman would provide a strong option. However, as mentioned by Jacobs, the asking price from Wolves would likely prove to be too much to pay.

This then potentially would open the door for Manchester United, who have already proved their willingness to spend big at the back, having moved for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite to a similar fee.

Joshua Zirkzee Release Clause to be met by United

The Dutchman will cost £34m, but personal terms still need to be agreed

Manchester United are also in the market for a new striker, with Anthony Martial having already left the club this summer, and with Mason Greenwood expected to be sold as well.

Joshua Zirkzee has been a target for the Red Devils across these early stages of the window, and are now expected to activate the Dutchman's release clause in order to speak with the player and his representatives over personal terms.

Agent fees have been a stopping block for Milan in their pursuit of Zirkzee, but Manchester United have not been put off by this with proper talks set to commence upon the Dutchman's return from Euro 2024.