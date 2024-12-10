Manchester United have opened talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, who is out of contract at the end of the season, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

Despite spending significantly in the last few years, the Red Devils could continue looking to strengthen their squad after another disappointing start to the campaign. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are United's current centre-forward options, but neither player has set the world alight since arriving at Old Trafford.

David is out of contract in the summer of 2025, meaning he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January. The Canadian attacker is likely to attract plenty of interest if available for nothing, and United are one of those in the queue to secure his signature.

A report from CaughtOffside has claimed that United have held talks with the entourage of David ahead of a possible move next year. It's understood that the 24-year-old is unlikely to sign a new deal with Lille as he hopes to seek a fresh challenge ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign.

David, who has been described as 'one of the best strikers in the world, has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals in 14 Ligue 1 matches. The New York-born attacker has predominantly played as a centre-forward during his career, but his versatility could make him an attractive option. David has also played on either wing, as well as in an attacking midfield role.

There's set to be plenty of competition for David in 2025 if the in-form striker is available for nothing, so United will need to present a strong case as to why he should make the move to Old Trafford. The Canadian international will likely want assurances that he's going to play regularly under Ruben Amorim, but with Zirkzee and Hojlund already at the club, it could be difficult for him to become a guaranteed starter.

Offloading one of the United duo might be necessary if they want to attract a new striker in 2025.